Pontotoc County Supervisors board president Wayne Stokes publicly praised Pontotoc Electric Power Association for their help in donating the light poles that were needed to build the bridge across the creek, which roared into a channel with recent rains. The creek divides the property where the Agri-Center is located, and runs between the outdoor corral and the Ag-Center inside arena.
Ag-Center director Kevin McGregor asked the board to allow him to build the bridge and with the help of inmates from the Pontotoc County Detention Center has it some one third of the way built.
The bridge was needed to keep people from walking on the dark road from the corral to the main grounds.
Pontotoc County board of supervisors have approved for the 1,000 annual dues to be paid for Sheriff Leo Mask as well as approved for Mask to attend the Mississippi Sheriff’s Associaton 2020 Summer Conference July 27-31.
A payment of $27,060.50 was authored to Three Rivers for anti-virus software fees, county records management system software licensing fees and AS-400 software licensing fees.
A payment of $900 was approved to the Pontotoc Progress for advertisement in the 2020 Welcome Home magazine.
In addition, $12 was approved to be paid to the Mississippi Dept. of revenue for the purchase of a vehicle tag for a 2020 GMC Sierra 150 for the fifth district.
A payment of $41,600 was authorized to the First Choice Bank for the loan payment on the District 4 general obligation fund from that districts road maintenance fund; in addition a payment of $65,750 was authorized from district 3 road maintenance fund for that districts general obligation fund. Both of these payments are annual.
Circuit Clerk Melinda Nowicki asked the supervisors to approve for the court to utilize the Agri-Center for social distancing while picking a jury the end of this month.
“Our courtroom is not large enough for the 100 to 150 potential jurors to come and be socially distanced,” she noted. “We are hoping to have a jury trial and we need to have the space to pick the jury.” The supervisor approved the request.
On that note supervisors said they would encourage those who feel they must to wear face masks in public, but unless the state mandated it there would be no county wide enforcement of wearing face masks in public.