Again this year, Medicare Part D participants will have access to free counseling in selecting the best drug plan to meet their individual needs. Beginning October 15 through the open enrollment period until December 7, qualified counselors will be at easy-to-access public places on a regularly scheduled basis.
Pontotoc County Board of Supervisors President Wayne Stokes said that the County Supervisors in Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Monroe, Pontotoc, and Union Counties along with Three Rivers Planning and Development District and the Mississippi Department of Aging and Adult Services are providing the counseling free.
From 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. weekdays, counselors will be at the locations listed below to assist Medicare Part D participants search the best option for themselves and even help them enroll on-the-spot if they prefer.
“There is nothing hidden here,” Stokes said. “This is not a sales scheme. No one will ask for money now or later. The cost of the insurance will be deducted from the person’s Social Security check monthly like other aspects of the Medicare.”
Last year almost 1,000 participants saved an average of $1,017 annually in out-of-pocket drug costs.
In 2019, county counselors completed 1,293 comparisons. Of them 118 were new to Medicare, 244 elected to keep their current plan, and 931, or 79% of those assisted, found a less expensive plan saving them an average of $1,017 in out-of-pocket costs, Stokes said.
Participants are asked to bring their Medicare card and list of prescriptions. The counseling usually takes about 30 minutes. “It’s worth the time,” Stokes added.
In Pontotoc, Three Rivers Planning and Development District office is located at 75 South Main Street, Pontotoc. The phone number is 662-489-2415.
Check the location in your county on the following list of Medicare planning assistance sites:
-Calhoun County: CEDA Building (across from Courthouse) , 106 N. Murphree St., Pittsboro, 662-669-0663;
-Chickasaw County, 2 locations:
All day Mon, Tues, then Wed 8 - Noon, Okolona Courthouse, 234 W. Main St., Okolona, 662-669-0815; Wed 1 pm - 4:30 pm, then all day Thurs, Friday, Houston Courthouse, 1 Pinson Square, Houston, 662-669-0815;
-Itawamba County: ICDC Building, 107 West Wiygul St., Fulton, 662-669-0825;
-Lafayette County: Lafayette County Chancery Building, 300 North Lamar Blvd., Oxford, 662-669-0828;
Lee County: Lee County Board of Supervisors Center, 300 West Main St., Tupelo, 662-669-0827;
Monroe County: 2 locations: Mon, Tues, Wed, Monroe County Government Complex, 1619 Highland Dr., Amory, 662-669-0830; Thursday, Friday, Monroe County Chancery Building, 201 W. Commerce St., Aberdeen; 662-669-0830;
-Pontotoc County: Three Rivers PDD, 75 S. Main St., Pontotoc, 662-489-2415;
Union County: Union County Board of Supervisors Building, 108 E. Main St., New Albany, 662-669-0832.