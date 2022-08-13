Tax assessor Van McWhirter told the Pontotoc County Supervisors that the tax rolls he was about to submit for the budgeting process had some good news this year. “We have an increase of a little over $2.3 million,” he said. And that is in the light of automobile taxes being down $5 million and personal property down a couple of million. The supervisors approved receipt of the tax rolls and will begin their budgeting with the approval of the new budget due by their mid-September meeting. The new fiscal year begins October 1.
Other matters of business approved by the supervisors included paying $36,000 to ESI for professional engineers peering services in the Mubby Creek Bridge project.
Purchasing Clerk Carol M. Jeffreys was approved to attend the MAGPPA conference in Natchez October 16-19.
The bailiffs salaries were increased to $100 for each day or part thereof per the 2022 HB400. Those receiving the bailiffs salaries are Michael Wilbanks, Zane Davidson and Greg Herndon.
The board also acknowledged ATT easements for cable being placed along and/or across MS-15, Beckham Road, Toxish Road, Ware Road, Bailey Lane, Chicasa Road, Redland Road, Mill Creek Road, Louada Trail, Hickam Lane, Cabra Trail, Goodfood Road, Fox Hollow Road, Redland Sarepta Road, Williams Road, Mitchell Duke Road, Beagle Club Road, and Watson Way.
The July - September fourth quarter payment of $5,542 was authorized to North MS EMS.
In addition Pontotoc County School Resource Officers Joseph Maher and Scott Reynolds were approved to attend 2022 DARE Officer Training on August 22-September 1 in Etowah County, Alabama.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.