Tax assessor Van McWhirter told the Pontotoc County Supervisors that the tax rolls he was about to submit for the budgeting process had some good news this year. “We have an increase of a little over $2.3 million,” he said. And that is in the light of automobile taxes being down $5 million and personal property down a couple of million. The supervisors approved receipt of the tax rolls and will begin their budgeting with the approval of the new budget due by their mid-September meeting. The new fiscal year begins October 1.

