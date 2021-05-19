The Pontotoc County Board of Supervisors announced the moving of the end of the month meeting to Friday, May 28 because of the Memorial Day Holiday. The county offices will be closed on Monday, May 31 so the board will take up end of the month matters at 10 a.m. Friday.
The sum of $1,200 was ordered to be paid to the Deputy Corporation for scheduling software to be used by the E-911 offices.
Solid waste adjustments in the amount of $3,349.59 were ordered as recommended by Three Rivers Planning and Development District.
A $500 payment was approved to the North Delta Baptist Association for the purchase of a Troy Bilt 7 speed riding lawn mower to be used at the Agri-Center and Purdon Construction was authorized to have a check cut of $1,500 for repair work performed at the Agri-Center.
The board also approved for Pontotoc County jailers Jacob Nelson and Justin Tackitt to attend training at the North Mississippi Regional Training Academy.
In addition, $99,062.54 was approved to be transferred from the second district material fund to the road maintenance fund for installation of miscellaneous culverts
The board also approved payment of $1,650 to Ridgecrest Insurance, Inc. for annual bond renewals for various county employees to be paid from the General Fund, various budgets; as well as $16,536 to E.S.I. for contractual engineering work performed on the Ashley Furniture Project to be paid from the Ashley Special Fund.
Tombigbee River Valley Water Management District was authorized to do work in District 4.
A ROW application with the Mississippi Department of Transportation to construct a driveway with connection to State Hwy. 345 as requested by Shane Turk located between Center Hill Road and Brassfield Road was also approved by the board.
A 7.5 ton air conditioner was approved to be purchased at the cost of $4,580 for the Pontotoc County jail and Election Commissioner Quay Bland was approved to attend the State of Mississippi Election Commissioner Certification Make-up class on July 9.
Pontotoc County Board President Ernie Wright was authorized to execute a Certificate of Acceptance and Memorandum of Understanding for the Pontotoc County Courthouse project as requested by Williams T. Mills, Architect.
The board also approved a request by Veterans Officer Mack Huey to adjust his office hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m. with his salary being adjusted accordingly.
Constable Neal Davis was given permission to attend the 2021 Mississippi Constables Association in Gulfport, Mississippi on June 9-11; in addition, Sheriff Leo Mask was approved to attend the sheriff’s conference June 14-18 in Biloxi.
Pontotoc County Board President Ernie Wright, County Administrator Ricky Ferguson and Sheriff Leo Mask were authorized to execute a Justice Assistance Grant application.
The board also reviewed a plat map from Thaxton Hills Development and noted that everything is in order.