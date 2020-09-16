As I was writing this column on Sunday (Sept. 13) afternoon, a manhunt was underway in California after two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were shot in their patrol car Saturday by a suspect who “opened fire without warning or provocation,” authorities said. I saw the video online which showed a man running up to the stopped sheriff’s deputies’ car and opening fire into the passenger window of the patrol car.
The deputies, a 24-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman, were both in critical condition and “fighting for their lives” as they underwent surgery at a L.A. hospital following the attack.
A crowd of so-called protestors gathered at the hospital late Saturday night. A video I saw showed several thugs shouting obscenities at police at the hospital entrance. One man was shouting “we hope they die.” Another shouted “y’all gonna die one by one. This ain’t gonna stop.”
During the recent Labor Day weekend 51 people were shot, 10 fatally, in Chicago. One of those killed was an eight-year-old girl who was simply riding in an SUV on the South Side.
The Chicago Tribune reports that as of September 7, 2020, at least 2,858 people have been shot in Chicago this year. That is 951 more than in all of 2019. At least 523 of those shot in Chicago this year were killed. That is 157 more than the 2019 total.
In Chicago last week police informants told authorities that rival gangs have agreed to a pact where all police who have stopped anyone for any reason are to be shot on sight.
According to an August story in the Clarion Ledger newspaper, police in Jackson, MS, have reported 68 homicides this year. In 2019, authorities in Jackson reported 82 homicides.
Maybe you’re thinking you’ll be safe as long as you stay out of places like Los Angeles, Jackson and Chicago.
Guess what? Increased gun violence and shootings aren’t just headed for Pontotoc County, it’s already here.
On December 18, 2019, a Pontotoc convenience store clerk was shot in the leg and head and left for dead. Miraculously he survived the gun shots. Six suspects were arrested and charged for that crime on February 14, 2020. They are awaiting trial.
On August 26, 2020, a Pontotoc County man was shot and killed in his car at 3 a..m. on Clark Street in Pontotoc. Four suspects have been arrested and charged. The shooting victim, 36-year-old Kardetaik Pinson, was the first homicide victim in Pontotoc in at least eight years.
And on Sunday night, Sept. 6, 2020, seven gun shots were fired at a man at a basketball court at Howard Stafford Park in Pontotoc. The park was filled with kids and adults simply trying to enjoy a Labor Day weekend. A Tupelo man was arrested last Friday (Sept. 11) and charged with aggravated assault in connection with that senseless shooting.
In cities like Portland, Chicago, Seattle, St. Louis and New York city councils have voted to “defund” the police. Scores of police officers are resigning for lack of support.
Mayhem reigns in those cities at night. Arson and looting have become common pastimes. In some cities, suspects who are arrested are released without even having to post bond.
How does all this sound to you? And what are you going to do about the increase in gun violence in Pontotoc?
I recommend we start by increasing support for the Pontotoc Police and Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department.
I’ve lived here 63 years and the few times I’ve needed help from the police or sheriff’s department they have always responded.
We can support increased manpower and equipment if needed. Call your alderman or supervisor and tell them you support law enforcement.
Circuit judges and district attorneys are elected. Call or write them a letter and encourage them to impose maximum sentences on those convicted of violent crimes.
Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor and Sheriff Leo Mask have indicated to me that they are increasing efforts to help stop gun violence.
Those increased efforts will include enforcing the letter of the law by all legal means available. That means more traffic citations will be issued for speeding, running stop signs, expired tags, reckless driving, drinking and driving and possession of illegal drugs.
More people with outstanding warrants will be arrested.
Officers are sworn to enforce the law, not abuse the law. Police officers and deputies are all wearing body cameras. They are under increased pressure to do their job within the boundaries of the law.
But they are also human. They are not perfect and they make mistakes.
Instances of police brutality or misconduct will not be tolerated. But law enforcement officers have families too and they want to go home at the end of the day just like you and I do.
Obviously no one likes to get a ticket or be arrested. How will you react if it happens to you? What will you tell your children about the policeman or the deputy?
Don’t make these efforts to decrease gun violence into a race issue.
Where would we be without law enforcement officers? Law enforcement and equal protection under the law are cornerstones of this democracy.
If law enforcement road blocks in our county and towns become commonplace, maybe those looking to shoot someone in the head will go somewhere else.