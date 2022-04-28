Hairstylist Appreciation Week
Hairstylists are very important people in our lives. The fourth week of April is generally acknowledged as Hairstylist Appreciation Week. For many years, Hairstylist Appreciation Day was observed on April 30, but in more recent years has been observed on April 25.
No one is quite sure when hairstyling became a profession. However, scissors date back more than 2000 years, and hair cutting was documented in the Middle Ages. Throughout history, hairstyles have been associated with social class, marital status, and religious beliefs.
In the mid-1700’s the pouf hairstyle was a status symbol for both men and women. To achieve this look, powdered wigs, wire, and even animal hair were used. Marie Antoinette, the last Queen of France before the French Revolution, was known for her signature, elaborately done pouf hair styles. Her hairdresser was Leonard Autie, a country barber, who is credited with inventing the pouf hairstyle. Autie added feathers and other accessories to create elegant hairstyles for the Queen, some as much as four feet tall.
During World War I, women started wearing their hair shorter so that it was easier to manage. These shorter styles, still with volume and curl like Marilyn Monroe, continued to be popular through World War II. In the 1950s hair gel became popular with men. For example, James Dean was considered very cool and a symbol of youth rebellion with his slicked-back, longer hairstyle. In the 1960s more volume in hairstyles became popular again and Audrey Hepburn helped popularize bangs.
In the 1970s hairstyles became extreme again with dreadlocks, afros, and permanent waves – for both men and women – becoming all the rage. Legendary afros were worn by musician Jimi Hendrix, singer Michael Jackson, singer Diana Ross, and painter, Bob Ross.
By the 2000s, hair coloring and straighter styles became popular. Today, popular styles vary from bobs to dreadlocks, with the natural look in hair trending.
Hairstylists are trained professionals who are constantly having to adapt to new trends and changing styles and are always learning. Regardless of the hairstyle you wear, remember to thank your hairstylist, and let them know that you appreciate how hard they work to make their customers look better and feel better about themselves.
References
Amay, J. (2017). A Timeline of the Best Afros. Allure. Retrieved from: https://www.allure.com/
Bashor, W. (2013). Marie Antoinette’s Craziest, Most Epic Hairstyles. Huffpost. Retrieved from: https://www.huffpost.com
National Today (n.d.). National Hairstylist Appreciation Day – April 25, 2022. Retrieved from: https://nationaltoday.com/
Wikipedia (2022). Marie Antoinette. Retrieved from: https://en.wikipedia.org/
The 4H Mod Squad
The 4-H Modeling Squad is a special interest 4-H club for guys and girls. The 4-H Modeling Squad is open to any area youth who are 4-H age, even if they do not currently belong to 4-H. Juniors 4H’ers are ages 8 to 13 years, while Seniors 4H’ers are ages 14 to 18 years. Junior 4H’ers can participate in Project Achievement Day, and Senior 4H’ers can participate in 4-H State Congress.
The 2022 4-H State Congress will be held on the Mississippi State University campus June 2-3, 2022 and will include a Modeling Squad Showdown. For the Modeling Squad Showdown, each participating squad will have 15 minutes to present a modeling performance or skit. The Pontotoc 4-H Modeling Squad Club (The Mod Squad) is currently seeking youth to join them in developing a skit for this year’s competition. The Mod Squad will be meeting each Monday in May from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Pontotoc County Extension Office. We welcome any interested youth and their parents to come and join us. For questions, please call the Extension Office at 662-489-3910 and ask for Ensley Howell.
Diabetes Class Offered
The MSU Pontotoc County Extension Office will be offering a series of classes to help individuals manage their diabetes. The Dining with Diabetes Program was developed by Mississippi State University Extension educators as a four-lesson workshop. Participants will learn how to incorporate healthy food and other practices to help control blood sugar. Anyone interested is encouraged to participate and to bring a family member, friend, or caregiver. Four classes will be held: May 3, 10, 17, and 24. Each class will take place from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Extension Office. There is no charge for the class, however you must register in order to attend. The deadline to register is Friday, April 29, 2022. For more information, contact the Extension office at 662-489-3910.