In the newspaper this week you will see the names and faces of many ministers who are responsible for shepherding the flocks all across this great county of ours.
Study those faces. Remember them in prayer. They use their time and talents to encourage, exhort, reprove and generally bless those whom God has put in their care.
Most of all, they are the ones God has called to break the Bread of Life to you each time they step into the pulpit. They spend time and prayer preparing for their sermons each week. They also visit the hospital when you are sick, visit the nursing home of the elderly in your church and still must keep their own homes repaired, yard mowed and keep their family in tact; all the while being under the scrutiny of their congregation. That’s a tall order. It cannot be done in the flesh. It is only accomplished by the grace of God and His care, and your prayers.
Last summer the children and I studied about Aaron and Hur at Camp Armstrong. When the Israelites went to do battle Moses and Aaron and Hur climbed the mountain to watch. Moses was responsible for lifting his rod and every time he lifted the rod, the Israelites won. When his arms got heavy and it dropped, the enemies they were fighting won.
So Moses’ brother and brother-in-law sat him on a rock and they held up his hands so the rod of God could be lifted up until the battle was won.
Our pastors become discouraged. Sometimes it is as though they are hitting brick walls. They look at the flock they are in charge of and it seems like everyone is going his own way and doing his own thing; and it makes the things he shares in the pulpit seem of no consequence.
If there are any pastors out there that feel that way, I encourage you to continue to be faithful. Continue to sow God’s word. He promised His word would not return void. Sow it with tears. Sow it often, and God promises you will doubtlessly return rejoicing bringing your sheaves with you.
If you are in a congregation, it is our duty to be Aarons and Hurs. Lift your pastor up in prayer. Not just when an emergency is going on or you know he is sick. He needs you to bring him to the throne room of God EVERY day. He needs continual lifting up. And at the same time, ask God what you can do to make your pastor’s burden lighter. It may be to squelch gossip. It may be just to smile at him when you see him at church or in town. It is definitely to support his leadership for that is who God has called to lead you and yours. It doesn’t matter if you disagree on the small stuff. Still support him, with your words and your prayers. Our pastors love us very much or they wouldn’t labor in the field of the Lord like they do.
God created churches for the same reason He created families. He knew we would need a support group to pray for us. We don’t know everybody in the world like God does, but we do know our own families, and our prayer time and love should be focused on these. They are sometimes the hardest to love and pray for, and yet they are the ones Jesus commanded we should love.
God took my pastor Home twelve days ago. I have listened to him, loved him and prayed for him for more than eight years. He has done the same for his flock at By Faith Baptist. He finished well. Even at the end his last words to us from his sick bed were for us to walk on.
I collect rocks that are in the shape of feet. On the day that we committed our dear brother to the earth, I was walking beside the newly planted fence around our children’s playground. There beside the shiney new fence was a rock that was in the shape of a foot print. I choked back the tears once more as I picked it up and carried it into the church. I clung to it all through the services as tears flowed freely at times. I knew he would expect me to walk on. To continue the work of the ministry in this town, and to lift up those who are in leadership of our church. I pray you will too, for if you are spending your time praying there is little room for gossiping and spreading rumors.
