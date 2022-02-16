When my sister, brother and I left heading to the Mississippi Gulf Coast for the weekend we had no plans or expectations of what we were going to do.
We just wanted a couple days away from the daily grind and the stress of life.
We booked our suite in Biloxi and our plan was to figure out what we wanted to do once we got there.
When going to the coast we end up going from one side to the other and this week end was no different. We went from Bay St. Louis to Pascagoula.
Friday evening, we went to dinner in Bay St. Louis and saw a poster on the wall about a Mardi Gras Parade and after asking the waitress questions found our weekend activity.
Ocean Springs Mardi Gras Parade was the number one recommended parade and it did not disappoint.
The parade started at 1:00 p.m. and it did not end until after 4:00.
I have never been to a Mardi Gras Parade and have only heard about the New Orleans Mardi Gras and that was not something I wanted to be a part of or attend.
This was not what you typically think about in the New Orleans Mardi Gras. There were colorful floats, music, bands and lots and lots of beads being thrown.
I can’t believe how much fun I had catching beads.
On Sunday afternoon we went inland somewhere around Gulfport to a small community where the school was having a Mardi Gras Parade.
This one had about 3 of the colorful floats and the rest were dune buggies, four wheelers and jeeps decorated for Mardi Gras and like Ocean Springs, they were throwing lots and lots of beads.
I am excited that the Chamber/Main Street is bringing a Mardi Gras Parade to Pontotoc. If you have never been to a Mardi Gras Parade come out on Saturday, February 26 at 11:00 to enjoy Pontotoc’s first Mardi Gras Parade.