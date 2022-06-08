Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor said surveillance cameras helped officers make four arrests in two recent separate burglaries.
In the first arrest, two Pontotoc men have been charged in connection with the May 16 attempted theft of catalytic converters from several company trucks at an industry on Cox Street in Pontotoc.
Chief Tutor said that Anthony Kamaile Castro, 39, of Jolane Circle, Pontotoc, and Richard Vernon Moody, 38, of North Columbia Street, Pontotoc, were arrested and charged with felony malicious mischief in connection with the event.
"Their intent was to steal some catalytic converters but basically they didn't know what they were doing and just messed up a lot of vehicles," Tutor said.
Castro's bond was set at $30,000 and Moody's bond was set at $5,000.
Tutor said that at least one more arrest is anticipated in connection with the crime.
"The key to arresting them was surveillance cameras which gave us a fair picture of them but a good description of the vehicle they were driving," Tutor said. "We also credit one of our investigators who was alert and spotted that particular type vehicle on the scene of another unrelated incident."
Chief Tutor said that cameras also assisted in the May 25 arrest of two other Pontotoc residents in connection with the burglary of three commercial rental storage units located on Veterans Highway West.
"That business also had surveillance cameras and gave us footage of the suspects," Tutor said.
Suspects arrested in connection with the storage burglaries included:David Charles Hudson, 38, of South Columbia, Street, Pontotoc; and Jonathan Beard, 40, of Tutor Road, Pontotoc. Both men were charged with three counts of burglary of a commercial building. Bonds were set at $5,000 each.
Chief Tutor said that more arrests are also anticipated in connection with the storage burglaries. A portion of the items stolen was recovered.
"The bottom line is that without the camera footage we wouldn't have had much to go on in either crime," Tutor said. "If there is any way possible all businesses and home owners need cameras."
"A picture of the vehicle, even if it's just the color of the car, or of the suspects gives us something to go on. And our investigators do a good job of following each little lead."