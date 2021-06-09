Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor said that surveillance cameras were key in helping arrest two juveniles who allegedly broke in a warehouse on Dowdy Street and stole a pistol and ammunition.
Tutor said the break-in was reported by the building owner on May 28 and police were able to make the arrest only a few hours later.
“They had broke in the back of the building about 2 a.m. but thanks to the surveillance cameras we were able to identify the two juveniles, pick them up and recover the pistol and ammunition what were stolen,” Chief Tutor said. “The two juveniles will be charged in youth court.”
“When it comes to solving break-ins, there is no substitute for businesses and homes having surveillance cameras,” Tutor stressed. “It gives us something to go on in terms of description, number of suspects and timing. And cameras will often give us a color and description of an automobile, even if we can’t see the tag. Because of the foresight of this business owner we were able to get a pistol out of the hands of two juveniles the same day we learned of the crime.”