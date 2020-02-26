Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor reported last Wednesday (February 26) that a white male suspect is being sought in connection with four commercial burglaries which occurred sometime between Saturday night (Feb. 22) and Monday morning (Feb. 24) in the city of Pontotoc.
“Surveillance video at one of the locations burglarized shows a white male with a beard, approximately 30 to 50 years old and he has a small tattoo or mole under his right eye,” Chief Tutor described. “Anyone with information is urged to contact the Pontotoc Police Dept. at 489-7804 or call CrimeStoppers at 800-773-8477.”
The four businesses burglarized include: Mills Properties, located at 351 Spur Street; The Pampered Pooch, located at 333 West Reynolds St; the Butcher Block restaurant, located at 104 Highway 15 South; and Thomas LP Gas, located at 130 Highway 15 South, Chief Tutor said.
The surveillance photo distributed by police was taken Saturday night at 9:29 p.m. at Mills Properties, Tutor said.
“Two of the burglaries were discovered Sunday and the other two were reported Monday morning,” Tutor said. “Some money and computers were reported stolen. The burglar broke in through either a window or door at each location.”
“All information obtained about the alleged suspect will be kept confidential,” Tutor stressed.