A suspected DUI driver has been charged with assault and fleeing charges by Pontotoc Police after he led officers on a May 28 chase down Highway 15 Bypass before crashing his vehicle into a flatbed delivery truck, Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor reported on Wednesday (June 2).
Chief Tutor said that Michael Paul Peche, 43, of Highway 15 North, Houlka, has been charged with aggravated assault of a police officer and felony fleeing in connection with the incident.
“Because there was a pursuit involved, the Highway Patrol worked the wreck and they may charge Peche with DUI once lab results have been returned,” Tutor said.
Tutor said the incident began around 2:30 p.m. that Friday when the staff at the Wendy’s Restaurant on Highway 15 north called 911 about a driver being passed out in his car in the drive-thru lane.
“When officers arrived they were able to get him to pull his car around to the south side of the building,” Tutor said. “As they were directing him to exit his vehicle he sped off in his car, knocking one of our officers head over heels.”
“The suspect fled south on Highway 15 Bypass and when he got to the intersection of Highway 41, he attempted to turn south, but lost control of his vehicle and crashed under the bed of a flatbed delivery truck that was setting at the four-way stop.”
“The driver of the delivery truck was not seriously injured, but Peche was trapped in the wreckage and had to be freed by the Pontotoc Rescue Squad. He was transported by ambulance to the hospital in Tupelo with non-life threatening injuries.”
“His case will be presented to the next Pontotoc County Grand Jury for possible indictment.”
Chief Tutor said the incident is typical of what law enforcement officers face almost every day.
“Almost nothing is routine in law enforcement any more,” Tutor commented. “This individual was facing a simple possible charge of DUI and now he’s facing assault and fleeing charges also."