It was one of those afternoons. Thursday I was a bit under the weather. Jon saw it when I came home for lunch.
“You don’t feel well,” he said.
“No, but I’ll be alright,” I returned.
So I spent time in the sunshine drinking my tea and soaking in some vitamin D.
I picked up some chicken thighs, determining to fix some chicken soup for supper to make me feel better. Have you noticed the days are getting longer? I did when I drove home at 5:15 and realized the sun was still above the horizon.
When I got back home, Jon was still helping Mr. Kenny Sullivan at his farm, and I knew he would be going to play practice, but I had some of his props in my car. So he ran by and picked up his bag and went on to the theater.
As I went to shut up the chickens I saw two red ones fighting beak and claw. I waded in the middle of them but they eluded me so an old non feathered bitty hen and two roosters fighting ensued. We chased and fought all round the eastern side of the house and into the front yard. I finally caught one of them and turned him upside down. A little trickle of blood was coming out of his beak.
I put him in the little hay barn and shut the rest of the flock in and wearily went back inside to prepare my soup.
In the kitchen, I heard my cat Cleopatra growling low. I recognized that growl. “You are having kittens!” I said. Then went on a search and found her under the cabinet that has stuff stored under it with dust bunnies big enough to swallow a small kitten.
“You couldn’t have chosen a dirtier place to have your babies,” I chided her, then went to the out room to fix a box and a pillow with newspapers on top.
While my chicken was cooking I told my sisters on our Groupme that the first batch of kittens were coming. “It’s Sandy Brewer’s birthday,” I said.
I hadn’t thought about her in months. She has already gone on to be with the Lord. She was born in 1960 just like me. She was our cousin through Granddaddy’s side of the family.
And my mind began to wander to yesterday.
The birdie flew high into the air and Sandy scurried to hit it back to me. She, my two sisters and I enjoyed the spring afternoon over the friendly game with racquets.
Our expansive front yard was the perfect place to play badminton or chase or basketball, and we girls spent many happy hours out there laughing the day into twilight.
But the end of the day called us from our hours of play, the shining star glittering from afar pinned the twilight with its jewel. Soon the black curtain of night would be drawn across the sky and the soft light from the window would beckon us inside.
Sandy and I met quietly in junior high in 1974 when my family moved here from the Gulf Coast. She was quiet and to herself and so was I. I hung on the outskirts because I was new to the school, so we became fast friends. Amazingly enough, when I told my grandmother who my new found friend was, she explained to me how I was related to her and that we were cousins.
When my older sister got her driver’s license, she carried Sandy home many dark nights from our house or from a school function Sandy and I attended. And when we left high school we waved at each other in passing and talked through the years. Time didn’t allow us to spend those hours we shared as teenagers. Her work as a nurse kept her up odd hours and my work as a reporter kept me going in a different direction.
I did a story on her once, not at her request, but I found out how she saved a lady’s life and I wanted the community to know of her heroism.
And today, there is no more time to talk to this dear one I still love.
The end of the day has called her from her hours of toil, and the shining window of heaven has beckoned her inside. I still miss my friend, I miss her smile, but I know she will no more than darken heaven’s doors before I’ll be right behind her and we’ll spend an eternity laughing and talking.
She shared a poem with me once — one her mother wrote to her. It seems a fitting way to always remember her and the special times we shared.
When evening folds its curtains
and pins them with a star,
Remember you have a true friend,
no matter where you are.
When your life on earth is over
and its paths no more you trod,
May your name in gold be written
in the autograph book of God.
The meowing of kittens brought me back to today. Their new life made me smile. Time goes on, and memories mingle with the smell of chicken soup.