Pontotoc folks will once more show their compassion by feeding the hungry this November with First Baptist Church being the hub of the activity. The feeding of the 5,000 is scheduled for Thursday, November 18, or one week before Thanksgiving Day. But there is much work to be done before then. Volunteers are needed to cook sweet potato casserole and you don’t have to buy the potatoes or the pan.
Please pick up the recipe and pan in the church office and potatoes will be under the church pavilion. These will be available Monday, November 8.
If you want a meal delivered, you have until Friday, November 12 by noon to call the church so they can get you on the delivery list. Please call so the staff can schedule the delivery folks. If you or a member of your church want to call in and pick up plates for your church members and deliver them, by all means please do so.
Meal pick up will begin at 10:20 and their goal is to completely shut down at 5 p.m. No deliveries will be made after after 3:30 or so, but if someone in the community wishes to come pick up a meal they can.
Volunteers are needed in the following areas: home delivery of plates as well as folks to dip the food into those plates and box them up for carry out.
Just like last year, there will be no homemade desserts. There will be dessert on the plates, but they will be the purchased pre-packaged kind. Because of this, there will be a need for more donations.
Anyone who can’t come help but would like to donate can mail their check to First Baptist Church c/o Feeding of the 5,000; 31 Washington Street; Pontotoc, MS 38863. Please call the church at 489-1346 if you need a plate delivered or if you wish to volunteer.