I haven’t watched a lot of the events at the Tokyo Olympics but I’m delighted to say I did see 17-year-old swimming sensation Lydia Jacoby put her hometown of Sewerd, Alaska, on the map by winning a gold medal in the 100-meter breaststroke.
As Jacoby was swimming the race NBC had a live camera viewing her high school classmates, friends and family as they cheered her on. The place went nuts when she won the gold.
During her interview afterwards Jacoby was humble, thanking all who had helped her in quest to swim in the Olympics. It was a feel good story.
Adding to Jacoby’s gold winning performance was the fact that she doesn’t have a state of the art training center up in Sewerd, Alaska. The only pool in town is a 25-meters long, half the size of the Olympic pool. NBC commentators that night said that Alaska only has one 50-meters swimming pool and it’s nowhere near Sewerd.
The year round population of Sewerd, Alaska, is about 2,800 but during the summer months a lot of cruise ship passengers visit the town.
Word is that the locals have been telling out-of-towners that Jacoby trains with the whales and sea lions in the glacial waters of Resurrection Bay. Such talk makes a great story even better.
I am in awe of the Olympic swimmers and divers.
That’s mostly because I can barely swim and I can’t float (too many Milky Way Minis).
At this point it’s probably likely that Olympic swimmers can swim 50 meters faster than I could run that distance. The only advantage to running 50 meters is that I wouldn’t drown when I pass out.
And I have a feeling that floaties may not be allowed in Olympic competition.
I did notice that many of the swimmers wore two swimming caps. Wearing two swimming caps would give you a little padding if you hit the end of the pool head first.
Other than the fact that I can’t really swim, the chlorine water really hurts my eyes.
I’m pretty sure you have to stay in a certain lane while swimming and that would be extremely hard to do with one’s eyes closed.
The only thing that would help me in a swimming competition is the ropes that mark off the swimming lanes. After swimming about five yards I could just hang onto one of those lane ropes and wait until an Olympic life guard could launch a jet ski to come haul me out.
My favorite swimmer in the recent Olympics is U.S. star Katie Ledecky, who won two gold medals and two silver medals.
Ledecky won the 1500 meters freestyle in a time of 15 minutes 37.34 seconds. Hey, I can’t do the metric system but I know that 1500 meters is about 1,640.42 yards!
Andy Dufresne only had to swim 300 yards to escape from Shawshank prison. I bet ole Andy could have used some chlorine when he was crawling through that sewer.
Ledecky swam 30 lengths of the pool. For those of us with half a brain that’s down and back 15 times.
I would be afraid I would lose count.
Right in the middle of Ledecky’s race our dog wanted me to take him outside. I took Gus out, put on a load of clothes to wash, ate a sandwich, ate a piece of key lime pie and poor Katie still had two more laps.
I ate a second piece of pie. I celebrated her victory with five mini Milky Ways– one for each Olympic ring.
The last time I went swimming I splashed so much water out of his pool Terry Wood made me sit out for 30 minutes.
Those that can swim. Those that can’t –– sink to writing about it.