After a dry and hot summer autumn brings much needed change. Along with moderate temperatures, the beautiful color displays from hardwood trees makes fall a favorite time of year for many people.
Have you wondered what causes leaves to change color during this wonderful season? This column will discuss the biological processes that cause trees to reveal their hidden hues. The sources include the Mississippi State University Extension Service publications “Why Leaves Change Color” and “Weather shift causes Fall Leaf Color Display”. The Purdue University Extension Service publication “Why Leaves Change Color – The Physiological Basis” was also used as a reference.
The Change
The official color of spring and summer should be green. This is due to the presence of chlorophyll in leaves during the growing season. This green pigment is vital to photosynthesis, which is the process by which plants use sunlight, carbon dioxide, and water to make their own food.
Fall brings shorter periods of daylight and cooler temperatures, causing the amount of green chlorophyll in the leaves to be reduced, restricting photosynthesis. The other pigments present in leaves then become visible. This signals the inevitable dropping of leaves during the fall.
A Splash of Color
The color exhibited depends on species. Tree species that have carotenoid pigments, including sweet gums, poplars, sycamores, birches, and hickories, tend to have yellow and orange colors. Species that have anthocyanin pigments, including red maples, sassafras, sumac, and several oaks, tend to be red. Tannins cause brown colors, which are exhibited by some oaks and other trees.
The weather determines the vividness of the display. The most intense fall colors occur during dry and bright sunny days that are followed by cool nights. The presence of these conditions could reveal an awesome performance this year.
Please take time to soak up the beauty of nature during autumn. If you would like to learn more about forestry or landscape trees, call the Mississippi State University Extension Service office in Pontotoc County at 662-489-3910 or email me at james.shannon@msstate.edu.
