In Mississippi, time spent in the garden can turn from a pleasant experience to complete misery due to the presence of insect pests. Many of these pests can be controlled with insecticides to make outdoor time more fun and your vegetable gardens more productive.
I will discuss things that should be considered before purchasing and applying insecticides. Improper choice of insecticide or application method can have unintended consequences including poor pest control, wasting time and money, and possible plant injury. The source for this column is the Mississippi State University Extension Service publication, “Control Insect Pests in and around the Home Lawn”.
Identify the pest
It is very important to know the pest you are trying to combat. Identifying the pest will ensure that the insecticide will be effective. Mississippi State University Extension Service Publications Insect Pests of the Home Vegetable Garden (P2347), and Insect Pests of the Home Landscape (P2369) can help make a positive identification. You can also text pictures of insects to 662-769-0547 for identification.
Know if the insecticide is labeled for the intended use
It is very important to read the insecticide label before purchasing and using the product. The product label is the law. If the label does not list the insect to be controlled and situation in which it will be applied, you should choose another product. For example, if you want to control cowpea curculios in your purple hull peas you need to read the label to verify that the product is intended for that use.
Know the active ingredient
There are numerous different brand names of insecticides that can be purchased. Many of them have the same chemical formulations. With a little practice you can recognize chemical names and their use. Learning chemical names including permethrin, carbaryl, and imidacloprid will be easier to remember than the brand names.
Know the formulation
Quite often the insecticide active ingredient can come in different forms. These formulations can include granules, powders, liquid concentrates, and ready to use sprays. Make sure that you have the needed equipment before purchasing the product.
Know the percentage of active ingredient
Insecticides can be purchased in different concentrations. For example, malathion can be purchased in a 50% or 57% concentration. This can make a big difference in the amount that should be mixed in each gallon of water.
Measure the area to be treated
Insecticide labels often give mixing instructions based on a unit of area such as 1,000 square feet. It is important to measure and determine the area of the location you plan to treat. This can be done by measuring the length and width of the location and multiplying the two.
Take the time to learn about the insects and the products that can control them to make your outdoor experiences more pleasant. For more information about insecticides feel free to call 662-489-3910 or email me at james.shannon@msstate.edu.