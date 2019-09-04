I couldn’t help but grin at flowering bitterweed. The weed with its yellow head and short petals grew all over grand daddy’s place once upon a time.
The row of yellow headed flowers brought Grandmama’s words to my mind as if she had spoken them yesterday.
“Pull up that nasty weed before the cow eats it and rui’rns her milk.”
Grandmama and Granddaddy didn’t have very many milk cows that I can remember, in fact, the last one I remember them having on the place was not too long after they moved to South Liberty Street in 1965.
I only remember this Jersey cow because she kept me penned up in a place I didn’t want to stay one day.
My grandparents’ house didn’t have indoor plumbing during those days.
That meant that your “business” was taken care of in a little crude wooden house.
Their outhouse was at the top of the hill between the barn and the garden under a giant old catawba tree.
A well-worn foot path marked the way to the little grayed shack built with rough hewn wood and enough cracks in it so you didn’t need a light in the day time.
One day after attending to business I happened to look through the crack toward the barn and see the brown cow head around corner.
I was deathly afraid of that cow. I saw what it did to my Mama not too long ago. She tried to milk it while Grandmama and Granddaddy were away at the lake for a few days.
She came staggering out of the barn with a black streak all across her belly. The cow had kicked her.
I learned later that the cow only liked Grandmama to milk it because that is the nature of jersey cows.
But that didn’t help in that moment. I knew I was a lot small-er than my mama and if that cow kicked me I’d surely be killed.
So I set up a wail. (I was real good at squalling, anyway.) But this wasn’t just a regular cry. It probably sounded much like a coyote in trouble.
As my cries pierced the air and bounced around the hill it brought results.
Grandmama came down from the garden, Granddaddy came from wherever he was on the hill, both thought I’d been kicked by the cow for sure.
“What’s wrong?” Grandmama asked.
“The cow is out there and I’m sc-c-a-a-a-r-r-e-e-d-d.” I sobbed.
That cow is not going to hurt you,” Grandmama said. But I wasn’t budging. I was ready to spend the day in the outhouse rather than risk getting my stomach kicked by that cow.
Granddaddy (who has always been my hero) came to my res-cue. “Get on down there cow,” he hollered. And the brown equine obeyed his command.
I emerged from the outhouse all sweaty with a tear-stained face grateful that my world was safe again.
And today, when I smell the bitterweed or look up the hill at the old catawba tree that still stands, I think of the day Granddaddy saved me from living in the outhouse.
It is memories like these that I’m grateful I have with my grandparents. There are others that I made with grandma and grandpa.
Listening to grandma tell stories of sewing Uncle Charley in his bed or putting firecrackers under his chair and scaring him so bad he threw his western book into the fire.
Watching Grandpa work in his garden and pick all kinds of vegetables from tomatoes to corn. I wish I could turn back time and spend an hour or two with these special people.
Where will you be Sunday? It is the special day to honor grandparents. Make sure you take time to tell them how much you love them. And even if they have gone on to their reward, spend time talking about them to your children or reminiscing with your cousins, it is the stories we share that bind us together as a family and to that yonder generation that made us what we are today.