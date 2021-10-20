ECRU- Friday night was senior night in Ecru as the Vikings defeated the New Albany Bulldogs 24-14 in their final home contest of the 2021-22 season.
The pregame festivities included recognizing all senior football players, gridiron girls, cheerleaders, and band members. The Vikings opened the game on offense from their own 25 yard line and wasted no time finding the end zone as Reece Kentner crossed the goal line from 2 yards out after a very strong drive. New Albany would take over and be forced to punt as their first drive stalled but htey capitalized on a Viking miscue when the Bulldog defense scooped up a Viking fumble and raced in for New Albany’s first score of the game. The first quarter ended with both teams tied at seven.
The Vikings defense dominated the second quarter, forcing New Albany to punt on each of its three possessions. Tate Ellis, Leyton Walker, Wesley Simmons, and Brian Heredia, led the way, each coming up with huge tackles for loss bringing an end to any New Albany threats. North Pontotoc added a 19 yard field goal from Christian Romero early in the second quarter. Then the Vikings would get the ball back with just under 1:30 to go until the half and would waste no time scoring as Kentner hit Winn Navarrete on a 74 yard post route and the Vikings would lead at the half 17-7.
As the 2nd half opened up so did the skies as torrential rain and wind changed the complexion of the game. Coach Andy Crotwell said after the game “I am proud of how our guys handled the changing conditions in the 2nd half, it changed the way we had to approach the game and what we wanted to do.” The Bulldogs would again take advantage of a Viking miscue as a 2nd fumble would again lead to points as another scoop and score would leave the score 17-14 with the Vikings leading. Crotwell said after the game that “those two turnovers were missed opportunities for us and that down the road we have to get these mistakes cleaned up before they really hurt us.”
The Vikings would weather the storm and continue to be dominate on the defensive side of the ball. Simmons and Frank Stark would each have big sacks to stop Bulldog drives and the Viking offense would take advantage as Kentner and Michael Anderson led the way on the ground. Kentner would find the end zone from 12 yards out to close out the scoring and the Vikings would win 24-14. Crotwell said that his squad was finding ways to win in spite of some early season doubters; “some folks told these kids that there would be a big falloff from last year to this year due to graduation, but these seniors have risen to the task and lead with great effort and determination.”
In consecutive weeks North Pontotoc will play Pontotoc and South Pontotoc with playoff positions on the line. The Vikings are 4-3 overall and find themselves in a three way tie in division with Houston and Pontotoc. Friday night’s game with the Warriors will have major implications on region 2-4A.