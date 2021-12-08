Tangle on the Trail returns Galen Holley Sports Editor Galen Holley Reporter Author email Dec 8, 2021 52 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save After it was cancelled last year due to COVID, Pontotoc's "Tangle on the Trail" basketball tournament returns on Dec. 11. The Tangle started in 2016, and is sponsored by the Pontotoc Rotary Club. The schedule includes: 10 a.m. Kossuth v Lafayette11:30 a.m. Choctaw Central v Columbus1 p.m. Ingomar v Puckett2:15 p.m. Olive Branch v Holmes Co. Central3:30 p.m. Tupelo v Meridian 5 p.m. Tishimingo Co. v Clinton6:15 p.m. Pontotoc v Germantown 7:30 p.m. Belmont v BoonevilleGames are played at the PHS gym. Admission is $10. This is the girls' tournament. Boys will play Jan. 8. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tournament Pontotoc Rotary Club Tangle On The Trail Game Sport Basketball Gym Choctaw Central Galen Holley Reporter Galen is a reporter for the Pontotoc Progress. Author email Follow Galen Holley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 42° Sunny Pontotoc, MS (38863) Today Sunny. High 57F. Winds light and variable.. Tonight Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Updated: December 8, 2021 @ 8:28 am Full Forecast Latest e-Edition Pontotoc Progress Pontotoc Progress Latest Posts Pontotoc Progress WW II veterans remember the day that lived in infamy 52 min ago Pontotoc Progress Tigers clip Vikings 52 min ago Pontotoc Progress Tangle on the Trail returns 52 min ago Pontotoc Progress Vikings top Indians in PKs 52 min ago Pontotoc Progress Wrestling coming to Ag Center Christmas night 52 min ago Pontotoc Progress Lady Warriors lose thriller to Tupelo 52 min ago Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. Pontotoc Progress E-Edition Delivery Are you a Pontotoc Progress subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists