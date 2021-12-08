After it was cancelled last year due to COVID, Pontotoc's "Tangle on the Trail" basketball tournament returns on Dec. 11. 

The Tangle started in 2016, and is sponsored by the Pontotoc Rotary Club. 

The schedule includes: 

10 a.m. Kossuth v Lafayette

11:30 a.m. Choctaw Central v Columbus

1 p.m. Ingomar v Puckett

2:15 p.m.  Olive Branch v Holmes Co. Central

3:30 p.m.  Tupelo v Meridian 

5 p.m.  Tishimingo Co. v Clinton

6:15 p.m.  Pontotoc v Germantown 

7:30 p.m. Belmont v Booneville

Games are played at the PHS gym. Admission is $10. 

This is the girls' tournament. Boys will play Jan. 8. 

