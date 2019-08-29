“I remember stopping in Algoma at the little country store to get gasoline for the lawn mower one Saturday morning, and I couldn’t get anywhere close to the store because bicycles were parked everywhere,” said Pontotoc County Chancery Clerk Ricky Ferguson. “They say if you build it, they will come, and this was proof of that.”
Ferguson, along with other local officials and national representatives gathered last Friday at the pavilion at the First Choice Gateway to induct the Tanglefoot Trail into the the Rails to Trails Hall of Fame. The Tanglefoot was chosen by public online vote for this honor.
Amy Kapp, who is with the Washington, D.C. Rail to Trails Conservancy, lauded the people of Pontotoc for their efforts in establishing the trail and in keeping it through these years.
“The conservancy understood what an incredible accomplishment it was to build even one mile of trail, and that these vital community assets needed to be recognized and celebrated. These trails could really serve as national models and inspiration for communities everywhere,” she noted.
Kapp went on to say that there are 36 trails inducted into the hall of fame, with 24,000 miles of rail-trails on the ground.
Rail trails were established when railroads were abandoned and the people of the community came together to make sure the corridor would be preserved for future generations. Pontotoc’s trail goes across some 24 miles of the county. The Tanglefoot itself is 43.5 miles long and begins at New Albany in Union County and ends at Houston in Chickasaw County.
Kapp said that the trails have to meet high standards of the Hall of Fame, with criteria including: “scenic value, high use, trail and trailside amenities, historical significance, excellence in management and maintenance, community connections and geographic distribution.”
She said when the conservancy was finalizing nominations for this year’s inductee, “the Tanglefoot Trail really and some bells. We knew it was the longest rail-trail in the Mississippi and that it had a rich history—as a corridor established by Native Americans, and later a railroad corridor created by Col. William C. Falkner.
“But what truly stands out is the way it connects people in northern Mississippi; the effort taken in services and facilities to make it accessible to people throughout the route, and to make it a great experience for everyone, is wonderful. It’s awesome.”
Kapp said it was obvious that the community has embraced the trail by the vote it was given. “The Tanglefoot was chosen by public vote with two other nominees, and received more than half of the nearly 26,000 votes submitted. That’s awesome! It’s such a testament to you all.”
Ferguson said he was the county agent when the trail was started those many years ago. “I was accustomed to answering questions about lawns and gardens but when I began to field questions about where the trail was and how long it was, I knew I needed to get myself educated.
“I never would have believed that it would bring that many people into a small place like Algoma. With this designation more people will be aware of it.”
Pontotoc City Mayor Bob Peeples said it would be impossible to talk about the trail without remembering the GM&O Rail Road. “When it was built, it opened the town to the world. Whole towns formed on this railroad. There was no interstate or trucking and very few cars. It was very important to commerce.
“Over the next 100 years with cars and over land trucking, it eventually became abandoned. Three Rivers Planning and Development helped get agencies together to rail bank this section. Now we have a top of the line, Hall of Fame quality rail-trail. Through this we are able to showcase our hospitality.”
Three Rivers Planning and Development Director Randy Kelley said the importance of rail banking the trail can not be understated. “This gives us a corridor of commerce in the future if it is needed, but right now today, it gives us a tremendous tourism asset.
“At that Algoma store it is recorded that people from all 50 states and six foreign countries have been riding this trail. But we could not do this without partnerships, particularly the law enforcement. People will not come on a trail if they don’t think it is safe, and the law officers have helped to keep this a safe place to ride.”
Kelley also noted that the crowning point of this designation is because of working together. “With partnerships people in Mississippi can accomplish tremendous things that we couldn’t accomplish alone.”