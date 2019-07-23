On Tuesday (July 23) the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy (RTC), the nation’s largest trails organization, announced the induction of Mississippi’s Tanglefoot Trail into the Rail-Trail Hall of Fame.
The Tanglefoot Trail is Mississippi’s longest rail-trail, stretching 43.6 miles through the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains in the Mississippi Hills National Heritage Area.
The paved trail winds through three counties (Chickasaw, Pontotoc and Union) and six communities (New Albany, Ecru, Pontotoc, Algoma, New Houlka and Houston)—bringing with it powerful benefits for the rural southern communities it serves.
The Tanglefoot Trail opened in 2013 and significant funding for its development came from the Transportation Enhancements program, the largest federal source of funding for trails and active transportation.
“The Tanglefoot Trail is a stunning example of the ways that federal funds, strategic investments in trails and regional partnerships can be applied to deliver powerful results for communities of all types,” said Ryan Chao, RTC president.
Pontotoc Mayor Bob Peeples said news of the trail's induction is great news for Pontotoc, Union and Chickasaw Counties and towns along the trail.
"We're very excited for the Tanglefoot Trail to get this national recognition and help spread the word for what the trail and our communities have to offer here in North Mississippi," Peeples said.
"The trail is going to get even better and it's great to have this wonderful trail where folks can walk, run and bike to stay healthy in such a safe environment and enjoy being out in nature."
“The Tanglefoot Trail has delivered an invaluable opportunity to make our communities more livable, seizing their ‘rural advantage’ as both a tourism economy and a strategy to deliver powerful health, economic, social and transportation benefits,” said Ray Collins, chairman of the GM&O Rails-to-Trails District board of directors.
Mississippi’s Tanglefoot Trail was among three trails voted on by the public for the status of RTC’s 2019 Rail-Trail Hall of Fame inductee. It received more than 14,000 votes—more than half of all the votes tallied. The other nominees were New Jersey’s Delaware & Raritan Canal State Park Trail and Wisconsin’s Glacial Drumlin State Trail.