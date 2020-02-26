As first graders we used to practice writing our letters. And if you messed up a letter, you simply erased it. No harm, no foul. You had a do over.
Letters are often used in getting tattoos. Tattoos are defined as indelible marks.
If you mess us with a tattooed letter, even a Scooby Do jumbo eraser can’t undo the damage.
And do you remember that your teacher would always urge you to proofread your work?
Do you know why it’s important to proofread your tattoo before the ink is applied?
Just read the following tattoo mishaps.
"It’s my life- Jon Bovi”. Opps, Bon Jovi will be jealous. The worst part is that “Jon Bovi” is not a one of a kind tattoo.
I guess when you love computer programming you get programming instructions tattooed on your arm. Nothing is more sexy than a tattoo that reads: "Press CTRL- ALT-DEL again to restart your computer. You will lose any unsaved information in all applications.” Similarly, I write my password on my arm with a Sharpie.
A young man named Brad had a thing for Brenda, his girlfriend. His love was boundless. So much so that he tattooed Brenda’s name on his back more than 80 times, including one at the top in letters more than five inches tall. Brenda was so touched by his affection that she revealed that her name was actually Brandy.
"It’s you’re life!" (And you’re free of possessive pronounces)
"Your far from usual!” (And you’re not a proofreader.)
"Take it ease.” Why not go all the way and take it easy?
"Stay strong, no matter wath happens” Absolutely, wasp the worst that can happen.
"Are you jalous?” I’m snickering but not jealous.
"You only life once” Vanna, they could’ve used a v.
"Ledgends live on. So will this tattoo.
"Thunder only happens when it’s raisin” And tattoos only love you when you’re paying.
"Love is an aventure” I venture to say we left out a d.
"Living is the stronges drug” Vanna can I buy a ’t’ please?"
"Believe-Achive” Obviously there was not enough ink for more than four e’s.
"Thanks Mather for my life” Everyone has a mother, but only a lucky few have a mather.
"My mom is my angle” And every time a bell rings and angle get’s his wings.
"Believe in yourself and never lose hoop” Are we talking cheese or basketball?
"No dream is to big” It could’ve been one “o” bigger
"Life doesn’t allow you to be week” That’s especially true with spelling.
"Don’t let the past make your dicisions for today” And one man’s dicisions is another man’s decisions.
"I promised here that I keep loving the family” Ok, if you were here, where was her?
"It’s better to be absolutely ridioulous, than to be absolutely boring.” That’s almost ridiculous.
"You live yours and we’ll live hours” That’s wright.
"I will rember before I forget." Rut-row
"Rose are red, my name’s Dave, this poem makes no sense, microwave” That tattoo should be on a Hallmark card.
"AC/HC forever." I love my central air unit also.Rock on!"