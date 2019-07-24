It’s back to school time and getting those school supplies for your children can add up. How would you like a tax break?
Mississippi has traditionally had a tax break on clothing items but this year the state has added all school supplies to the tax break.
The sales tax holiday is this coming weekend. It begins at 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 26 and ends at midnight on Saturday, July 27. This is a period of time when sales taxes are not collected or paid on purchases of specific products and or services. This began in 2009 but this is the first year that the school supplies have been added to the tax break. The price of the single item that you purchase has to be less than $100 to be elgible for the tax break. And this is not just local, no matter where you are in the state of Mississippi you can get the break.
School supplies
Here are the school supplies that are eligible for the tax holiday.
Backpacks, binder pockets, binders, chalk, book bags, calculators, clays and glazes, compares, composition books, crayons, dictionaries and thesauruses, dividers, erasers, folders, glue, paste and paste sticks, highlighters, tape, index cards and the boxes, legal pads, lunch boxes, markers, notebooks, paintbrushes for art as well as watercolor, acrylic, oil and tempura paints.
Paper of all kinds is also on the list which includes loose-leaf ruled notebook paper, copy paper, graph paper, tracing paper, manila paper, colored paper, poster board and construction paper and all sketch pads for art.
Pencils graphite and coloring pencils, pencil boxes, pencil sharpeners, pens and protectors as well as reference books, maps and globes are on the list.
Scissors, sheet music, textbooks and workbooks as well as writing tablets are all eligible for the tax holiday.
Clothing, footwear and assessories
There are some clothing items that aren’t directly related to back to school that are eligible for the tax holiday such as baby clothes and baseball caps.
Other items include baseball jerseys, belts with attached buckles, blouses, general purpose boots which includes cowboy boots and hiking boots. Bow ties, bowling shirts and all underclothing items are eligible.
Chef uniforms, camp clothes, costumes of any kind, dresses and employee uniforms, fishing clothing, football jerseys, jackets and jeans and hosiery, neck ties and night gowns and shirts, raincoats and ponchos, shawls and wraps, even wedding veils fall under the tax free holiday. There are more things on this list, if you want to see the complete list and see more information go to dor.ms.gov.
So grab your school list and get to the store this weekend if you wish to take advantage of not paying seven extra cents to each dollar you spend.