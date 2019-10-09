BELDEN- All three county cross country programs were in action Saturday in Belden at the Tupelo Christian Preparatory School Invitational, as they continuing building toward the regional and state meets coming later this month and early November.
Pontotoc High
The PHS varsity girls finished in fourth place overall in the school large race and second in Class 4A. The Warrior boys finished fifth and second in 4A, and the junior high girls came in second overall and first in 4A.
Leading the way for the girls was senior Micahela Lopez, who ran the course reminiscent of the Choctaw Trails state championship course in 23:31 to come in 15th. She was followed by Kaylin Simmons (22nd), Maclaine Griffith, Haley Barefoot and Morgan Brownlee.
Senior Will Porter finished in ninth place (18:38) to pace the varsity boys, one of three top 20 finishers. Freddy Porter was 16th (19:00) and Cooper Parmer was 18th (19:09). The remainder of the top seven were Ellis Maffett, Carter Mann, Jace Clingan and Tucker Cowsert.
Carsyn Stephens came in third for the junior high girls with a time of 18:38. Reannon Hicks (14th-19:23) and Carla Ramirez (16th-19:51) also had top 20 runs. Rounding out the top seven were Camryn Stephens, Reese Laenen, Haley Lowe and Victoria Knowles.
Braxton Whiteside (14th-16:55) was the top finisher for the junior high boys, followed by Luke Blanchard, Noah Holland, Austin Brown and Benji Ross.
South Pontotoc
In the varsity races, the girls finished seventh and the boys eighth. The junior high boys continued their strong season by coming in fourth overall and second in Class 4A, and the junior high girls were fifth overall and second in 4A.
Ella Easterling led the varsity girls with a 23rd place run (24:13). Behind her were Leah Montgomery, Elizabeth Harlow, Olivia Crane, Perla Diaz and Chelle Corder. The top seven boys were Austin Simpson (20th-19:33), Slade Bost, Zach Bennett, Haydon Billingsley, Jesse Rodriguez, Colton Fuqua and Caleb Tuggle.
Noah Fleming finish third (15:22) for the junior high boys. Gable Steward was 13th (16:54). Behind them were Trey Riley, Drew Tutor and Will McMurry. Macy Bain came in ninth (19:10) for the junior high girls, followed by Avery Mitchell, Kendall Long, Savannah Ray and Harlee Gillespie.
North Pontotoc
The Viking boys placed seventh and the girls ninth, while the junior high boys were sixth and third in Class 4A.
The top seven North boys were Dylan Herring (30th-20:16), Frank Stark, Aaron Akers, Jace Russell, Austin Davis, Mason Bramlett and Tyler Carter. Liz Tovar came in 11th (23:01) to pace the girls, followed by Anna Thomas, Maly Fitts, Katlynn McCollum, Kailey Coker and Lindy Holley.
Caleb Pitts finished 18th (17:21) to lead the junior high boys. Behind him were Brayden Brown, Tripp Little, Mason Beaman, Daniel Crotwell, Hunter Huffstatler and Adrian Vega.