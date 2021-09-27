One of the many skills conscientious parents want to teach their children are good manners and social skills. But, how to you teach good manners to children in a world that seems to be increasingly rude? Here are some tips from child experts to help parents teach manners to their children.
Set an example. The best way to teach children is to be a role model by demonstrating politeness and respect to others. Young men need to see their father being respectful to their mother and holding the door open for women in public. Parents need to say “please” and “thank you” to children, and then remind their children to do the same. In the same way that children learn polite behavior by modeling, they also learn rude behavior. For example, if children hear their parents or other adults cursing other drivers in traffic, then the children will likely follow suit when they become drivers.
Provide explanations for polite behavior. Children are more apt to adopt good manners if they understand why it is important. For example, keep your mouth closed when you are eating. When very young children are just learning to chew and handle new foods, closing their mouth while chewing is not the primary focus. As the child grows, they need to be told that others don’t want to see food while it is being chewed. The parent will need to offer gentle reminders as the child learns this new skill.
Have reminder techniques. Have an understood unspoken technique to remind children to be polite such as a clearing your throat or a wink. Children get excited or anxious and can easily forget manners such as not interrupting other people when they are talking. Having a subtle reminder alerts the child to change what they are doing without embarrassing them in a public setting.
Writing thank you notes. A written thank you note is still expected etiquette when gifts are received such as for birthdays, weddings, and graduations. With much of our daily communication now done electronically by email or texting – and letter-writing all but a lost art – physically hand-writing a thank you card can be a difficult task for today’s generation. Teaching a young person to write thank you notes is a skill they will and should use throughout their life. A simple formula to help a child learn to write a thank you note is as follows:
Greet the giver. Example: Dear Aunt Sally,
Express your gratitude. Example: Thank you so much for …….
Discuss Use. Example: Say something about the item and how you will use it.
Mention the past or allude to the future. Examples: It was great to see you at the party, or, I hope you can come to the wedding.
Grace. Example: Thanks again for the gift.
Regards. Example: Sincerely; Love; In Friendship;
Teaching takes time. Recognize that simply telling a child to speak to people and to say “please” and “thank you” is not enough. Children can not be expected to have the maturity of adults. Teaching manners and social skills is a process, not an event. Children need to practice and observe social skills over time in a variety of different settings. For example, the social skills expected at a funeral or other solemn affair are different than what is expected at a family reunion. Teach children to observe other people whom they respect if they find themselves in a social situation that is unfamiliar to them.
It seems that as a society we are becoming more well-mannered. However, employers increasingly need employees with good social skills that can easily transition into good customer service skills. In generations past, having a college degree or other specialized skill gave a person an advantage to potential employers. In today’s culture, having good social skills can be the advantage that sets a person apart.
Parents and other caregivers have an obligation to teach children. The Bible tells us in Proverbs, Chapter 22, Verse 6, “Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it.” Adults teach children by example every day. Stop and think about what you are teaching – are you teaching respect and manners? Or are you teaching disrespect and rudeness. When reflecting on the influence you have on the children within your sphere of influence, consider the following poem by Dorothy Law Nolte:
CHILDREN LEARN WHAT THEY LIVE
If a child lives with criticism, he learns to condemn.
If a child lives with hostility, he learns to fight.
If a child lives with ridicule, he learns to be shy.
If a child lives with shame, he learns to feel guilty.
If a child lives with tolerance, he learns to be patient.
If a child lives with encouragement, he learns confidence.
If a child lives with praise, he learns to appreciate.
If a child lives with fairness, he learns justice.
If a child lives with security, he learns to have faith.
If a child lives with approval, he learns to like himself.
If a child lives with acceptance and friendship, he learns to find love in the world.
