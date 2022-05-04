"If I had a child who wanted to be a teacher, I would bid him Godspeed as if he were going to a war. For indeed, the war against prejudice, greed and ignorance is eternal, and those who dedicate themselves to it give their lives no less because they may live to see some fraction of the battle won." ---James Hilton.
"The object of education is to prepare the young to educate themselves throughout their lives." ---Robert Maynard Hutchins.
***
Some thoughts on teaching...
Several years ago, a newspaper I used to work for had a story about a select group of that town’s teachers, honored by their toughest critics ... their former students.
The students were requested to nominate teachers who made a difference in their lives by helping to shape their values, inspiring interest in a particular subject and/or challenging them to strive for excellence.
Many of the students commented about the enthusiasm and knowledge their teachers demonstrated in the classroom, and many praised their teachers for their ability to relate to youngsters on a personal as well as a professional level.
To me, teaching is one of the most important jobs in the world. Teachers affect eternity; no one can tell where their influence stops.
In many ways, education is the transmission of civilization; a debt due from present to future generations. Teachers are the ones tasked with sending that power down the wire to the horizon, where the next generation waits.
It has been said that mediocre teachers tell, good ones explain, superior ones demonstrate, and the great ones inspire. Those listed in the story were obviously the great ones.
There are those who look at a lot of Generation Xers, the Generation Y members, and Millennials behind them, and say teaching is a lost art.
They're wrong. Teaching's not a lost art, but the regard for it is a lost tradition. Ask any teacher how hard it is to get some troublemaker to shut up and settle down long enough to poke some knowledge into him or her.
Or how hard it is to get that scamp's parents to care enough to show up at school for a conference about Precious.
And viewed from another perspective, for every person wishing to teach, remember there are a lot more people not wanting to be taught.
A teacher can teach a student a lesson for a day, but if that teacher can teach that student to learn by creating a sense of curiosity, he or she will continue the learning process for as long as they live.
And if a teacher can do that, perhaps he or she will help meet two of education's most vital goals: education for living, and education for making a living.
From where do I gain these observations?
Because I've been involved up close and personal with one of the teachers on that list for 45-plus years.
My wife, Sandra, who is now retired, was one of those teachers chosen. I've told her until my lips chapped she was a top-of-the-line teacher. Her annual evaluations reflected it.
When some of her former students recognized her, she finally started to believe what I’d been telling her for years: “If you’re not in a class by yourself, it wouldn’t take long to call the roll…”
I was so proud of her I could bust wide open.
Still am, as a matter of fact, every day in every way.
Honey, this one's for you…