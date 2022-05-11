Over the past few weeks all three Pontotoc County high school football teams have gotten back out on the grass for spring drills. As is normally the case, there are a number of things coaches are looking for as far as collective and individual development. Overall, all three programs feel they are in a good spot as they continue to work toward kickoff in the fall.
South Pontotoc
The Cougars broke through with a solid season that resulted in a 4A playoff berth last year, but there are a number of roles that now need to be filled.
“We are going to be mighty young because we did lose a few seniors,” said South head coach Rod Cook. “We’ve had a real good spring and worked some young kids. Everything seems to be looking good.
“We lost our starting quarterback, Clayton Heatherly, so we are working to replace him. It is going to be a big shoe to fill. Also we need to replace some wide receivers, as well as our tailback and fullback positions. So we graduated a lot of guys at the skill positions. Defensively most of those guys played on that side of the ball too. But we’ve got some young guys who got some playing time last year who we feel good about,”
South is scheduled to take on Mooreville Friday night in their spring game, which could be moved to Thursday night if Mooreville advances in the baseball playoffs.
North Pontotoc
“We wanted our offense to pick up where they left off and continue to improve, and we feel like they’ve done that,” Vikings head coach Andy Crotwell said. “I’m pleased with their progress. The offensive line was made up of young, fresh faces last season, and by the end of the year we had very few busts. They have also gotten a lot stronger this offseason.
“Defensively we were looking for a couple of spots. I think a lot of those questions have been answered. There are still some as far as our starting lineup that need to play themselves out.”
Coach Crotwell said quarterback Reece Kentner and linebacker Blake McGloflin have been leading their respective sides of the ball very well. Overall, he likes the progress the squad has made.
“We are not a finished product, but the good news is we don’t have to be a finished product in May,” he said. “I like where we are trending, but that work needs to continue throughout the summer and into fall camp.”
The Vikings are scheduled to scrimmage Thursday night against Holly Springs at home for their spring game.
Pontotoc
“It’s gone very good; this is a good group as far as work ethic,” PHS head coach Jeff Carter said. “We have some kids coming into ninth grade who I think are going to have to help us out with depth by about the middle of the year.”
Starting quarterback Conner Armstrong has returned from his season-ending injury last fall and looks as sharp as ever.
“He (Armstrong) had a solid spring and looked really good; we didn’t even think we were going to have him (for practices),” coach Carter said. “I feel pretty good about our running backs also. Our wide receivers are not very experienced, but we have some guys that have a lot of potential. Of course we have (WR/DB) Nic Townsend, who is an All-Division player for us.”
Carter points to running back/defensive end/linebacker Anndru Berry and receiver/safety Jaden Montgomery, who got hurt early last season, as players to watch for breakout years.
“Defensively the back end is pretty solid and the linebackers too,” Carter said. “We are just young on both the d-line and o-line, but it’s the same guys; so they are just going to have to play both sides of the ball.”