Pontotoc, MS (38863)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 88F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low around 75F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.