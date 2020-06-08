More than two hundred people turned out for a Teenagers Against Violence peaceful protest on the court square in Pontotoc last Saturday with more than a dozen speakers setting a tone for peace and unity throughout the country.
Some 200 participants marched down Main Street chanting “Black Lives Matter”, “I can’t breathe” and “No Justice No Peace” while holding signs that read ‘Black is Beautiful’, ‘Black lives matter’ and some had scriptures written on them.
Rashaan White, who coordinated the event, opened the public demonstration with a few words.
“Thank every single one of you for coming out,” she said. She explained why she wanted to bring everyone together. “When I saw the videos on television I thought why not have a peaceful protest here. It brought tears to my eyes to see everyone here and hear the chants through the streets of Pontotoc.”
“I pray we learn from this experience,” Solomon Zinn prayed. “I pray we open doors.”
Isaac Williams, who helped promote the peaceful protest said he was thinking about the protest “because riots aren’t the way to do it. Martin Luther King didn’t throw a single brick and he made a difference.
“I’ve not seen a single brick thrown here and I’m proud of you for this. I’m thankful for the Pontotoc Police,” he said.
Williams said he realized that as a white person he has never had to be afraid of a police officer. “Martin Luther King once said ‘There comes a time when silence becomes betrayal.’ We must unite against all this.”
The crowd clapped and chanted “No justice! No peace!”
Pontotoc City Mayor Bob Peeples told the crowd that he “Stands for your right to peaceful protest. There are injustices in this world and they have happened in the past. There are two men in history I want to talk about. Jesus of Nazareth believed in non-violent protest. He changed the world 2,000 years ago,”
Mayor Peeples quoted John 15:12 “‘This is my commandment, that ye love one another, as I have loved you.’ When you get hit with injustice, love in return. The second man was Rev. Martin Luther King. When he saw injustice, he could not stand still. He fought with non violent protests. He made a difference. We are still talking about him 60 years later because he followed Christ’s teaching.
“It is our place to bring to light these injustices. I appreciate these young people and the fact that they are taking a stand to right wrongs.”
Also speaking was attorney Walter Zinn, Jr.
“Here in Pontotoc I have been blessed to have a different narrative,” he said. “I work all over north Mississippi and nothing compares to here. The experience has been far more of a blessing than a curse. But there are still things we can work on.
“Matthew said [in chapter 25 verse 40] ‘if you have done it to the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me.’ We’ve done better than most so we don’t take it for granted. The love we have been blessed with is bigger than that.”
Pamela Ezel spoke from a mother’s point of view. “I am proud of these courageous students that wanted to take a stand agains injustice,” she said. “I pray for my son every day. I make sure he is under the blood of Jesus. These senseless acts of racism will continue without us getting on our knees. We cannot fix this by ourselves,” she shouted.
“Look at your children!” she exclaimed. “They have listened to you! They are taking a stand! They are tired! I am tired! God is tired! If you don’t believe me, you keep messing with Him. I don’t want the devil to have no soul. There is a reason for all this. All we have to do is walk through it.”
Ezel concluded by saying that we all have storms to go through and God said to see Him because He sees you.
Pontotoc City School teacher Debra Elzie Vaughn said she was excited be a part of the group. “We’ve come together to promote unity. You know things are troubling. When you find something to speak about you do it. To sit silently is deceitful. Silence is the most troubling thing.
“These people want to speak out about love and unity. If we are a community we are supposed to be here for each other. What troubles one should trouble all.”
Vaughn referred to Romans 12:10 which says “Be kindly affectioned one to another with brotherly love; in honor preferring one another;”
“I remember my husband talking to me about how important it was to have a voice, I know he is shouting from heaven today.
“We have to have a voice because silence can be interpreted as consent.”
Several from the crowd spoke and then Mitzi Below Lowery came up to sing. “I thought about what I would sing this afternoon, no matter what we go through there is a Friend that sticks closer than a brother. And she sang “What a friend we have in Jesus,” written by Joseph M. Scriven in the 1800s.
Some of the words that she sang are: What a Friend we have in Jesus, All our sins and griefs to bear What a privilege to carry Everything to God in prayer O what peace we often forfeit, O what needless pain we bear, All because we do not carry Everything to God in prayer! Do thy friends despise, forsake thee? Take it to the Lord in prayer; In His arms He'll take and shield thee, Thou wilt find a solace there.”
A young man named Tanner from Memphis shared briefly. “I am encouraged,” he said. “This is a SMALL town. Y’all are going to be heard. These students are going out and changing the world. I’m astounded. Thank you guys for showing me this.” The crowd thundered with applause.
Pastor Eric Logan from Wilson Chapel closed the time in prayer “Our Father, thank you for these teens,” he prayed. “Let it go through our churches, our homes and our families. Lord, hold us up when we fall down.”
The crowd went back down Main Street chanting and dispersed quietly.