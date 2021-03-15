In the 1950s people relied on newspapers, mail, radio, television, and land-line telephones for communication. There were no cell phones, electronic mail, or social media. The telephone was the only means people had to communicate quickly with friends and family. By the 1950s about two-thirds of American households had at least one telephone. At that time, people did not own their telephone, they rented it from the telephone company. Telephones had rotary dials and were either freestanding or wall mounted. Telephones were quite large by today’s standards. Most were made from a plastic material such as Bakelite. These telephones were physically connected by wires to telephone or power poles, which were physically connected to the telephone company central office.
Mrs. Jeanette Sneed Jones began working as a telephone operator for Southern Bell in October 1950. A friend, Wilma Hale Spears, also worked for Southern Bell. Mrs. Jones lived in an apartment near the First Baptist Church in Tupelo, Mississippi. Southern Bell was located about three blocks away. In the early 1950s no one could make a direct call themselves. Calls had to be made with the assistance of a telephone operator. A person wishing to make a call would pick up the handset on their phone and wait for the operator to answer. Mrs. Jones was one of the operators who answered. She would say “number please” and “thank you” all day long on her job with Southern Bell. Many people at that time were on what was called a “party line”. A party line was a circuit that was shared by more than one customer. Anyone on your party line could pick up and listen in on another phone call. Mrs. Jones recalls that examples of phone numbers were “J-1” or “J-3”. When the red light would light up on the switchboard where she worked, she would put a cord in the hole above the light to connect to the person initiating the call, and then connect the other end of the cord to the socket of the number they wished to call. At busy times she might have 25 or 30 cords hooked up at one time. She made $32.50 per week and was happy to have her job.
Mrs. Jones had only been working for Southern Bell about three months when the ice storm hit on January 29, 1951. She was unable to get to work on her own due to the heavy snow and ice. During that time, you could only get a cab if you needed to get to work at the telephone company or the hospital. Getting the telephone company and hospital employees to work occupied all the available cabs in Tupelo while the snow and ice lasted.
The photographs show what telephone switchboards looked like in the 1950s. Mrs. Jones remembers that the switchboard she used looked very similar to these and has many fond memories working for Southern Bell.
A special thanks to Mrs. Jeanette Sneed Jones for providing information and photographs for this article.
Photographs were taken in 1953 and were reproduced for the Telephone Pioneers 100th Anniversary calendar in 2011.
