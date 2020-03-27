The spread of the Coronavirus is causing multiple challenges. The Mississippi State University Extension Service is not wavering in its mission of education and outreach. I will highlight the MSU Extension Service’s efforts to serve the citizens of Mississippi during the spread of the Coronavirus and mandated social distancing.
In the previous edition of “Farm and Garden Notes”, I discussed how the MSU Extension Service is using its website, digital newsletters, and blogs. In this edition, I will discuss how the MSU Extension Service is using social media, television programming, radio programming, and podcasts to help Mississippians navigate through this challenging time.
Social Media
The MSU Extension Service has made an enormous effort to increase its social media presence in recent years. Social media plays a huge role in society by disseminating information and maintaining social connections. As people are currently isolated from work, friends, and children are receiving their education at home, the importance of the internet and social media is increasing.
The MSU Extension Service is providing something for everyone through social media. I encourage you to search for MSU Extension Service pages on your favorite social media application. Please follow the Pontotoc County Extension office on Facebook @PontotocCoExtension and @PontotocCounty4-HClub, and on Twitter @jamestshannon and @PontotocC4-H.
Television and Radio
The MSU Department of Agriculture Communications produces television and radio programming that can be seen and heard through local, regional, and national media outlets. Farmweek, The Food Factor, and Southern Gardening are wonderful examples of Extension radio and television programming.
Farmweek
Farmweek has been a source of agricultural news since the first episode aired on October 3, 1977. Mike Russell, and Zac Ashmore bring the latest information on farm markets and information to promote Mississippi’s top industry. Farmweek can be viewed on Thursdays at 4:30 p.m. on the RFD-TV network. It can also be viewed on Saturdays at 6:00 p.m. on the Mississippi Public Broadcasting network. You can also receive Farmweek information through Twitter and Facebook.
The Food Factor
The Food Factor provides nutritious recipes and tips to create a healthy lifestyle. Natasha Haynes provides a fun, entertaining, and an insightful view into the world of family and consumer sciences. The Food Factor can be viewed on various local television outlets. It can also be viewed on the MSU Extension website, Extension for Real Life blog, Facebook, and Twitter.
Southern Gardening
Southern Gardening includes weekly television segments, radio segments, and articles written by Dr. Gary Bachman. Gary provides fun and interesting content geared toward horticulture, lawn, and gardening enthusiasts. Southern Gardening can be found on various local television outlets, the MSU Extension website, on Twitter, and Facebook.
Podcasts
A podcast is an audio or video program that can be consumed by using a computer, smart phone, or other device. Its name is a combination of the words iPod and broadcast. A individual podcast is often divided into daily or weekly episodes. Examples of podcasts produced by the MSU Extension Service include AgMatters, Building a Vibrant Community, Deer University, and the Mississippi Crop Situation Podcast.
AgMatters
AgMatters is a podcast that explores the agriculture industry and its importance. Dr. Amanda Stone, MSU Extension Dairy Specialist, is the host. This podcast can be found on iTunes and the MSU Extension website.
Building a Vibrant Community
The Building A Vibrant Community podcast helps leaders grow their communities and businesses beyond geographic borders. The podcast is hosted by Dr. James Barnes, Dr. Rachael Carter and Lauren Colby-Nickels. It explains principles of community and business development in a fun and practical way. This podcast can be found on iTunes, Google Play, and the MSU Extension website.
Deer University
Deer University is a podcast for the deer hunter at heart. Dr. Bronson Strickland and Dr. Steve Demarais explain deer biology and management using science-based information. The Deer University podcast can be found on iTunes, Spotify, the MSU Extension website, Twitter, and Facebook.
Mississippi Crop Situation Podcast
The Mississippi Crop Situation podcast discusses topics relating to row crop production. MSU Extension crop specialists provide current information to help row crop producers face their challenges. The Mississippi Crop Situationpodcast can be found on iTunes, the MSU Extension website, Twitter, and on Instagram.
The MSU Extension Service is continuing its mission during this time of limited social interaction through digital programing. I encourage you to take advantage of the video, audio, and podcast programs the MSU Extension Service is producing to improve the lives of all Mississippians.