Seven defendants pled guilty to criminal charges during plea day proceedings on March, 19, in Pontotoc County Circuit Court and three more defendants pled guilty last week during the first week of circuit court.
Circuit court is not in session this week, but Pontotoc County Circuit Court will resume on Monday April 6 and continue through Friday, April 17.
Plea Day
Proceedings
Defendant Carlos M. King pled guilty to two counts of burglary of a vehicle. On each count King was sentenced to seven years suspended prison terms, with each term to run consecutively. King was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs, $2,300 restitution and $500 in fees.
Defendant Christopher Kimble Rollins pled guilty to possession of meth with intent to sell. Rollins was sentenced to 20 years in prison, all suspended, and placed on five years of post release supervision. He was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs, $125 restitution and $500 in fees.
Defendant Allen Demarcus Bell pled guilty to gran larceny, but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentence pending successful completion of two years probation. Bell was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs, $2,085.94 restitution and $500 in fees.
Defendant Donna Kay Woods pled guilty to possession of meth, but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentence pending successful completion of three years probation. Woods was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $125 restitution, $500 in fees and court costs.
Defendant Robert Linder Kidd, II, pled guilty to malicious mischief, but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentence pending successful completion of five years probation. Kidd was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs and $500 in fees.
Defendant Charles Anthony Johnson pled guilty to DUI third and was sentenced to serve five years in prison unless he successfully completes three year of intensive supervion and house arrest. Johnson was placed on two year post release supervision, fined $2,000 and ordered to pay $500 in fees.
Defendant James Lawrence Ball pled guilty to burglary of a vehicle and was sentenced to seven years in prison, but Ball was credited for time served and the balance suspended. Ball was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs and $500 in fees.
In another court matter, defendant Charles Erick Montrel Smith was arraigned and pled not guilty to a charge of false pretense.
Week One
Of Court
On March 23 defendant Justin Dewayne Deen pled guilty to two counts of sexual battery and three additional counts were retired to the files.
On one count Deen was sentenced to serve 50 years in prison, day for day and on count two Deen was sentenced to 30 years, suspended. The two sentences run consecutively.
Deen was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $1,0000 and ordered to pay court costs and $500 in fees.
Defendant Bradley Ray Murray pled guilty to possession of meth with intent to sell and possession of meth.
On the sale count Murray was sentenced to eight years in prison, but he was credited for time served and the balance suspended. On the possession charge he was sentenced to three years suspended prison term.
Murray was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $2,0000 ($1,000 suspended) and ordered to pay court costs, $100 in restitution and $1,000 in fees.
Defendant Russell Lamar Pugh pled guilty to a charge reduced from felony credit card fraud to misdemeanor credit card fraud.
Pugh was given a six months suspended sentence in the county jail, fined $250 and ordered to pay $176.52 restitution to First Choice Bank, court costs and $400 in fees.
Also in circuit court last week defendant Elizabeth McCollum was arraigned on charges of possession of hydrocodone and possession of meth. McCollum pled not guilty and bond was set at $5,000.