Tennis has gotten off to a brisk start, even amid very wet, cold weather. Recent action for area teams included: 

Pontotoc v North Pontotoc on Feb. 24: 

Boys Singles: Sawyer Richie (Pontotoc) def. Jalil Himenez (North) 6-1, 6-0

Girls Singles: Holly Stewart (Pontotoc) def. Neveah Dedeaux, 6-2, 6-1

Boys Doubles: Joseph Henry and Chambers Lane (Pontotoc) def. Adrian Vega and Jacob Tidwell (North) 6-1, 6-0

Boys Doubles: Tay Thornton and Lorenzo Ramos (Pontotoc) def. Brayden Brown and Cole Montgomery (North) 6-0, 6-2

Girls Doubles: Heather Tedford and Mollie Rackley (Pontotoc) def. Makenna Cooper and Marissa Dedeaux (North) 6-0, 6-0 

Girls Doubles: Samantha McGregor and Alison Floyd (Pontotoc) def. Alivia Warren and Hope Nanney, 6-0, 6-2

Mixed Doubles: David Metcalfe and Caroline Howard (Pontotoc) def. Chrisitan Najera and Jennifer Watson (North) 6-1, 6-0

Pontotoc v South Pontotoc on March 3

Boys Singles: Sawyer Richie (Pontotoc) def. Jack Tutor (South) 6-3, 6-2

Nikki Raines (South) def. Izzy Park (Pontotoc) 6-3, 3-6, 1-0 (10-8) 

Boys Doubles: Tay Tornton and Chambers Lane (Pontotoc) def. Landon Long and Hunter Luby (South) 6-1, 6-2

Boys Doubles: Joseph  Henry and Lorenzo Ramos (Pontotoc) def. Colton Fuqua and Will Angle (South) 6-1, 6-2

Girls Doubles: Mollie Rackley and Heather Tedford (Pontotoc) def. Caitlyn Ard and Jada Washington (South) 6-1, 3-6, 1-0 (10-4)

Girls Doubles: Samantha McGregor and Holly Stewart (Pontotoc) def. Leah Long and Yadhira Martinez (South) 6-1-6-2

Mixed Doubles: David Metcalfe and Caroline Howard (Pontotoc) def. Conner Walls and Mary-Collins Wardlaw (South) 6-1, 6-1

South Pontotoc v Alcorn Central on March 5: 

Boys' Singles: Colton Fuqua loses to Caden Whittenmore 1-6, 1-6. 

Girls' Singles: Nikki Raines def. Taylor Kennedy 6-0, 6-0. 

Boys' Doubles: Will Angle and Landon Long def. Brady Tally and Jacob Cornelius 7-6, 6-2.

Boys' Doubles: Connor Walls and Hunter Luby def. Clayton Kennedy and Ronnie Essary 6-0, 6-1. 

Girls Doubles: Caitlyn Ard and Leah Long def. Shiloh Grisham and Alana Whittenmore 6-2, 6-0. 

Girls Doubles: Yadhira Martinez and Mikea New def. Isabella Pike and Sydney Bryant 6-1, 6-1. 

Mixed Doubles: Jada Washington and Jack Tutor def. Torry Thrasher and Mallory Hays: 6-0, 6-3. 

Boys Doubles: Dawson / Joshua 6-0, 6-0, 6-0, 6-0  

Girls Doubles: Mary Collins / Aubrey 8-0

