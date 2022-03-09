A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
South's Jack Tutor
Pontotoc's Izzy Parks
South's Will Angle
Pontotoc's Lorenzo Ramos
Reporter
Tennis has gotten off to a brisk start, even amid very wet, cold weather. Recent action for area teams included:
Pontotoc v North Pontotoc on Feb. 24:
Boys Singles: Sawyer Richie (Pontotoc) def. Jalil Himenez (North) 6-1, 6-0
Girls Singles: Holly Stewart (Pontotoc) def. Neveah Dedeaux, 6-2, 6-1
Boys Doubles: Joseph Henry and Chambers Lane (Pontotoc) def. Adrian Vega and Jacob Tidwell (North) 6-1, 6-0
Boys Doubles: Tay Thornton and Lorenzo Ramos (Pontotoc) def. Brayden Brown and Cole Montgomery (North) 6-0, 6-2
Girls Doubles: Heather Tedford and Mollie Rackley (Pontotoc) def. Makenna Cooper and Marissa Dedeaux (North) 6-0, 6-0
Girls Doubles: Samantha McGregor and Alison Floyd (Pontotoc) def. Alivia Warren and Hope Nanney, 6-0, 6-2
Mixed Doubles: David Metcalfe and Caroline Howard (Pontotoc) def. Chrisitan Najera and Jennifer Watson (North) 6-1, 6-0
Pontotoc v South Pontotoc on March 3
Boys Singles: Sawyer Richie (Pontotoc) def. Jack Tutor (South) 6-3, 6-2
Nikki Raines (South) def. Izzy Park (Pontotoc) 6-3, 3-6, 1-0 (10-8)
Boys Doubles: Tay Tornton and Chambers Lane (Pontotoc) def. Landon Long and Hunter Luby (South) 6-1, 6-2
Boys Doubles: Joseph Henry and Lorenzo Ramos (Pontotoc) def. Colton Fuqua and Will Angle (South) 6-1, 6-2
Girls Doubles: Mollie Rackley and Heather Tedford (Pontotoc) def. Caitlyn Ard and Jada Washington (South) 6-1, 3-6, 1-0 (10-4)
Girls Doubles: Samantha McGregor and Holly Stewart (Pontotoc) def. Leah Long and Yadhira Martinez (South) 6-1-6-2
Mixed Doubles: David Metcalfe and Caroline Howard (Pontotoc) def. Conner Walls and Mary-Collins Wardlaw (South) 6-1, 6-1
South Pontotoc v Alcorn Central on March 5:
Boys' Singles: Colton Fuqua loses to Caden Whittenmore 1-6, 1-6.
Girls' Singles: Nikki Raines def. Taylor Kennedy 6-0, 6-0.
Boys' Doubles: Will Angle and Landon Long def. Brady Tally and Jacob Cornelius 7-6, 6-2.
Boys' Doubles: Connor Walls and Hunter Luby def. Clayton Kennedy and Ronnie Essary 6-0, 6-1.
Girls Doubles: Caitlyn Ard and Leah Long def. Shiloh Grisham and Alana Whittenmore 6-2, 6-0.
Girls Doubles: Yadhira Martinez and Mikea New def. Isabella Pike and Sydney Bryant 6-1, 6-1.
Mixed Doubles: Jada Washington and Jack Tutor def. Torry Thrasher and Mallory Hays: 6-0, 6-3.
Boys Doubles: Dawson / Joshua 6-0, 6-0, 6-0, 6-0
Girls Doubles: Mary Collins / Aubrey 8-0
galen.holley@djournal.com
Galen is a reporter for the Pontotoc Progress.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. High 56F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph..
Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: March 9, 2022 @ 8:08 am
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon.
Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week.
Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night.
Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click.
Are you a Pontotoc Progress subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Are you a Chickasaw Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you an Itawamba Times subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Monroe Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Southern Sentinel subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.