PONTOTOC -- Terry Clay Akers, 60, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 30, 4-8 PM and Wednesday, July 1, 12 PM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Pontotoc Memorial Gardens.

