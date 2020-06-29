PONTOTOC -- Terry Clay Akers, 60, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 30, 4-8 PM and Wednesday, July 1, 12 PM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Pontotoc Memorial Gardens.
-
89°
Sunny
-
Pontotoc, MS (38863)
Today
Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Tonight
Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: June 29, 2020 @ 5:17 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Latest News
- Terry Clay Akers obit
- church announcement for July 1
- Tobacco users more susceptible to COVID-19 than others
- Jaggers retiring as Emergency Management Director
- woodland news for June 24
- sunshine news June 24
- Look for the summer wildflowers blooming
- Highway Patrol aiming for zero fatalities during July 4th
Most Popular
Articles
- City Schools still plan on August 7 opening
- Fourth of July parade and fireworks show cancelled in Pontotoc
- 'Blue' Junior Indians rally to defeat Tuscaloosa, ultimately finish as Tupelo tourney runner-up
- Jaggers retiring as Emergency Management Director
- MSU biologists age large tripletail fish
- Pontotoc County fair cancelled due to Covid-19 concerns
- September's Bodock Festival cancelled as coronavirus continues
- County offices to close Friday, July 3
- Pontotoc Health and Rehab
- Pontotoc Attorney Scott Yeoman found injured
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.