In 2018 Easter Sunday fell on April 1.
For a page one Progress Easter picture which ran March 28,, 2018, I photographed 20-month-old Emmy Jo Jolly, daughter of Michael and Lindsey Jolly and granddaughter of now former Progress office manager Joyce Jolly.
I took the pictures across the street on the green grass beside the phone company office building.
It was a typical photo shoot of a young child. Emmy Jo sparkled, dressed in a pretty pink outfit and pink hair ribbon. Props for the picture included an Easter basket full of green grass and an assortment of colored Easter eggs.
Emmy Jo was full of adventure and all went well considering she was getting constant directions from myself, her momma, grandmother, aunt and Regina Butler.
From appearance sake, Emmy Jo was the embodiment of a happy, healthy young girl full of boundless energy.
I took at least 75 pictures of that sweet child and spent probably two hours picking out the perfect picture. The pictures were clear and vibrant and in spite of all my gazing not one photo revealed that our precious Emmy Jo would be diagnosed 34 days later with cancer.
The shocking news hit me like a hammer to the head. Family and friends began praying for God to heal Emmy Jo. Folks who knew her only as the “pretty little girl with the Easter basket” also prayed.
But God was way ahead of us. God had launched a plan to heal Emmy Jo Jolly 56 years earlier. Decades before Emmy was born God had touched the heart and soul of the late actor/entertainer Danny Thomas, the founder of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
In 1962 St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital opened its doors in front of a crowd of 9,000 in Memphis, TN. Families receiving care never receive a bill from St. Jude for anything.
St. Jude’s website says it best, "Finding cures. Saving children." That’s what St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is all about.
Almost 80 percent of the funds necessary to sustain and grow St. Jude must be raised from generous donors. St. Jude has treated children from all 50 states and from around the world.
Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since it opened more than 56 years ago.
Emmy Jo was diagnosed with cancer on May 1, 2018, and the battle began. Every Tuesday morning for almost two years straight Emmy Jo’s parents and grandmother Joyce make the trip to St. Jude for treatments and care. When the coronavirus hit hard in March 2020 medicine was administered at home when possible, but trips to St. Jude remained a vital part of Emmy’s life.
Emmy Jo turned four years old on July 26, 2020. Emmy was within five months of ending her scheduled two and half years of chemotherapy treatments at St. Jude.
Only God and her family knows first-hand how tough the treatments were on Emmy Jo’s little body. But she hung tough and her family remained prayerful.
“Thank everybody for their prayers, we sure can feel them,” her grandmother Joyce would say on the telephone. “Please tell everyone to keep praying.”
On Wednesday morning, December 9, at 9:09 I got a text from Joyce.
“Emmy just called me,” Joyce texted. “She is cancer free!!! Praise God! Answered prayers.!”
Despite the coronavirus and all the world’s troubles I had just gotten the best Christmas gift ever. I thanked God for holding her in His hands these past 31 months.
On Friday morning I was still at home when the phone rang.
“This is Kim Brown at Dollar General in Pontotoc,” the voice said. “You bought some St. Jude fund-raiser tickets last month and we pulled your name out of the box. You won the bear!”
When I picked up the bear at Dollar General, Kim told me that Dollar General stores in Mississippi had raised $1.7-million for St. Jude Hospital with that fund-raiser. God bless them!
I told her I had bought the tickets for Emmy Jo.
“Well God had that planned out for you to win this bear,” she said.
Thank God for His plans. Thank God for Danny Thomas and his daughter, Marlo. May God bless all the doctors and nurses at St. Jude and everyone who has donated even a penny.
And thank God for His Son, Jesus, whose miracle birth we celebrate on Friday.
Emmy named the bear Jude.