The car calmly quit, spluttered one more time, then died. I pulled over to the side of the road. I knew what the problem was. I hadn’t stopped and put gasoline in it. I thought I could push the envelope and go juuuust a liiiitttllleee bit farther. But when the last drop goes through, your car has its last gasp until you put more fuel in it.
This has not happened to me in forever. I always keep enough gasoline to keep me going to the gas station anyway. I remember one time it happened when I was on South Liberty Street. I walked down and got granddad to come bring me some gasoline. He did. And then he told me I needed to make sure I filled the car back up when it was three quarters of a tank low. I laughed, inside mind you, never to granddads face. I loved him too much. But here was a man who carried a gas can with him pretty much all the time because he never knew when he would run out.
Anyway, back to my Monday morning, I reached for my phone that I knew was dead because it needed charging and got out of the car preparing to walk the next block to the service station. As soon as I opened the door, a car came up behind me and a friendly face smiled at me from her vehicle. It was my neighbor who lives across the way. Tabitha Bramlett Walls. “Miss Regina, I saw you there so I turned around to come back,” she said.
She drove me back to her house and got her gas can and carried me back to my car and put gas in it to help me out. We exchanged pleasant conversation about her family and how they were all doing. She is an amazing woman. She runs a farm and two boys and a husband. I tried to keep her from lifting the heavy gas can and went to get the help of a fella across the street. “I can do this,” she said. “Well, when you get older you will learn to let others help,” I told her. She admitted that her body was already slowing down. Her smile and attitude was infectious. I just loved it.
She got me back on the road and to work. Where would we be without our neighbors? “We’ve gotta take care of each other you know,” she said as she drove away.
Her love and care made my day and kept me from having to call Jon away from his work to come help.
That’s not all that is going on with us folks at Magnolia plantation. We welcomed a new resident. A wee little puppy that is fast growing into a huge dog. My dear Minnie had two puppies on the day that she turned nine months old, however one of them did not make it.
I had to help her birth the little boy because the sac broke. I was worn out by the end of the afternoon and I wasn’t even doing the pushing. But I was sweating bullets because that poor girl was howling and crying with the birth of both of the pups. The second was a little easier and she came out in her sac. So we have a little Foxie Loxie. I took her out into the sunshine this past Sunday afternoon.
“She looks like a little groundhog,” I told Jon.
She didn’t see her shadow this past Thursday either because it was raining. She has doubled in size over the past seven days. A neat thing about all our dogs is by the end of the year they will all seem like sisters. While I don’t know the exact birthday of Minnie, I’ve marked it as April 29 because that was the number of weeks I counted when I got her, Lady was born November 29 and Foxie on January 29. So they will almost be triplets, well, except for the fact that Foxie is going to be a bigger than the other two. We will have a three ring circus with those three. I’m looking forward to the days we can share together.
I just hope my neighbors won’t mind the noise above their cows and ducks and goats and such.