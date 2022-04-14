Thank you, Lord, for a place called Golgotha

Where, for my sins, my savior died,

Thank you, Lord, for the tree that made the cross

On which The Son of God was crucified.

Thank you, Lord, for the borrowed tomb

Where that precious body lay,

Thank you, Lord, for the empty tomb

And for the stone that was rolled away.

Thank you, Lord, for the love

That gives me the right to say,

“I am your child because He lives

And paid my debt on Resurrection Day.”.

regina.butler@djournal.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus