In this week’s edition we have the annual Graduation magazine and all the information you need to attend the Graduation ceremonies.
Churches throughout our county held their Baccorlate services Sunday and I know some are planned for this upcoming Sunday.
It is such a special service for churches to acknowledge these young people and their accomplishments and to share their future plans.
This past year has had many challenges, but thankfully things are moving back to a more normal schedule and allowing families and friends to share in celebrating the Class of 2021.
As I look at all those faces of the Class of 2021 I see the future of our community and our state. These are our upcoming leaders.
I look at each face and reflect back years ago when I graduated from North Pontotoc and the idea I had for my future. Some of those plans coming out of high school I accomplished, some things changed direction, but I have never regretted the choices I made and the career I have found.
Looking at these young faces today, I see all kinds of possibilities for them. Some will enter the workforce, some will go to trade school, some will get associate degrees, some will attain a four-year degree, some will pursue a graduate degree, all will be searching for their place in the world.
The possibilities are endless. They have received an education to prepare them for whatever comes next.
To teachers and administration of all three of our high schools, we owe our thanks for the education and guidance of these young people and preparing them for their future.
I know as a parent, this is a joyous and sad time in your child’s life. Every parent is proud and happy to see their child graduate high school, but at the same time, seeing your child move to the next phase brings about some anxiety because you have to let go and let your child get out of the nest and find their way.
We pray that each one of these young people pursue their dreams and succeed in whatever choices they make.