Millions of music lovers will know Robby Steinhardt as the violinist and co-lead vocalist of the rock band Kansas.
Thanks to their talent, hard work and perseverance–and the unwavering support of iconic music publisher/producer Don Kirshner–Kansas is one of the most beloved and successful bands of all time. Kansas sold more than 15-million records and had seven top 40 hits with songs that included “Carry on Wayward Son” and “Dust in the Wind.”
Along with Robby Steinhardt, original members of Kansas included drummer Phil Ehart, keyboardist/vocalist Steve Walsh, bass player Dave Hope, keyboardist/guitarist (principal songwriter) Kerry Livgren, and guitarist Richard Williams.
I was saddened recently to learn that Steinhardt passed away on July 17, 2021, at a Tampa, Florida, hospital of complications from pancreatitis.
About two years ago I was watching the AXSTV channel (which features music entertainment) and around midnight a documentary came on called “Kansas: Miracles Out of Nowhere.” It documented the band’s career from its struggling beginnings to ultimately being headliners around the globe.
But it wasn’t until Steinhardt died that I learned that he was a “miracle out of nowhere” thanks to the love of his adoptive parents, Ilsa and Milton Steinhardt. Robby Steinhardt was born May 25, 1950, in Chicago and was adopted by his parents Ilsa and Milton, when he was four days old.
A year later the family relocated to Lawrence, Kansas, where Milton worked as a music professor and eventually became the Chairman of the Music History and Literature Department at Kansas University.
Thanks to their upbringing, Robby Steinhardt grew up playing and studying classical violin. In 1972 he was originally a member of another Topeka-based progressive rock band called White Clover, which transformed into Kansas in 1973.
Kansas’ unique, orchestrally influenced sound eventually made its members rock stars, but for several years the band struggled, playing college gigs around the mid-west.
Kansas’s big break came when “the friend of a friend” got a demo tape of the band to someone in Don Kirshner’s New York office. The story goes that the tape was dropped off at the office but it was in the middle of a desk piled with other tapes.
Kansas drummer Phil Ehart, who recruited all his fellow band members, recalled getting a phone call about seven months after the promised demo tape delivery.
“We were performing at a club that night and the bartender came up and said there’s a phone call for you guys from New York,” Ehart recalled in the documentary. “We thought, we don’t know anyone in New York, but when I answered it was Wally Gold in Don Kirshner’s office and he was called about our tape.”
“Gold said ‘I love you guys, especially the violin player, it makes your sound different’ and he flew out to Topeka and heard us play one night,” Ehart said. “We ended up flying to New York, Don Kirshner signed us to a contract and we made our first album.”
Several years of endless touring followed and the band’s first three albums sold relatively well. But by now Kirshner had invested more than a million dollars in Kansas and he kept reminding them he needed a hit single.
Kirshner’s faith in the band was repaid with the release of Kansas’ fourth album, Leftoverture, in October 1976 which produced a hit single, “Carry On Wayward Son, in 1977.
The follow-up album, Point of Know Return, recorded at Studio in the Country in Bogalusa, Louisiana and Woodland Sound in Nashville and released in October 1977, featured the title track and “Dust in the Wind”, both hit singles.
In the documentary, Ehart explained that “Dust in the Wind,” which featured masterful violin playing by Steinhardt, almost never even happened.
“It was our last morning in the studio, all the songs were recorded, we thought, and Kerry Livgren comes in and says ‘hey I was doing a finger exercise on the acoustic guitar last night and my wife said I ought to write a song to that music, so I’ve got one more song if you guys want to hear it.’ Kerry played Dust in the Wind and we just all sat there with our mouths open. “
“So of course we recorded the song, acoustic guitars with Robby’s great violin playing and Steve did a fantastic vocal,” Ehart said. “At 3 a.m. we called Don Kirshner and Wally and said I believe we’ve got you a hit single. That song put us over the top.”
“Carry On Wayward Son” and “Dust in the Wind” were certified gold singles, selling over one million units each. “Dust in the Wind” was certified gold as a digital download by the RIAA in 2005, almost 30 years after selling one million copies as a single. Kansas became a major headline act and sold out the largest venues available to rock bands at the time.
Although Robby Steinhardt grew up in Lawrence, Kansas, he considered himself to be a Topekan because of the time he spent there whipping Kansas “into shape,” he once said.
“There was an inspiration here that I guess nobody really knew,” Steinhardt said. “Kerry did, and the rest of us kind of followed suit.”
Steinhart was hospitalized in May (2021) with acute pancreatitis, then went into acute septic shock and was placed on life support.
Steinhardt miraculously recovered but recently suffered another septic attack as he was about to be released to a rehab center after a 65-day hospital stay, he wife Cindy said.
In a Facebook post Cindy Steinhardt wrote about her final minutes with Robby.
Stabilized once again, “he greeted me with a smile, open arms and kisses,” she wrote. “His daughter Becky called. They had a beautiful conversation together. Six minutes later as I held him to keep him warm, he died in my arms.”
Quite an encore.
Thank you to Ilsa and Milton Steinhardt for adopting and loving Robby (and the violin lessons).