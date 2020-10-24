It is a beautiful fall day in Thaxton!! Last week Kim and I put up the fall decorations, bows and yellow mums. The hanging baskets with the flowers for spring and summer are still pretty, thanks to Kim for taking care of them, and keeping watered, we have left those they should stay pretty until we have a killing frost or freeze.
I would like to correct an error that I made in the list of names of the deceased classmates listed in the column two weeks ago. I listed Bonnie (Kisor) Vinson, as Bonnie (Hughes) Vinson. Her mother was a Hughes and the family name was a "Kisor." Also, I omitted Ray Russell's name on the list. I apologize for omitting his name, but happy to correct. If I have missed others classmates let me know and I will be glad to add names to the list.
As of now, the town will have the Christmas Parade this year. The date will be Friday Night, December 4, 2020. Line-up time will begin by 5:30 p.m.and parade starts at 6:30 p.m. Please be making plans to enter a float, antique cars, tractors, ATV, walk as a group,or "whatever." Let us make this a Christmas Parade that we can remember. There will be no activities at the park building. There will be more information regarding parade in future columns.
The Community Park building is CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. THERE WILL BE NO ACTIVITIES SCHEDULED. I know people have Christmas Reunions scheduled for the month of December; however,due to the COVID-19, and repairs that have to be made the Town Board made this decision at the October Board Meeting. I will be making contact with the families that have December dates scheduled and let them know of the decision. WE WILL HAVE THE ELECTION AT THE PARK BUILDING ON NOVEMBER 3. Please remember to VOTE!!
A reminder that October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. God has Blessed me to be a "22 year" Breast Cancer Survivor!