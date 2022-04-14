There will be an Easter Celebration this Saturday. April 16, 2022, at the Thaxton Community Park starting at 3:00 p.m. Bring lawn chairs and your Easter baskets. Food will be served.
I assume the Thaxton Baptist Church is sponsoring this event. There was no sponsor listed on the banner advertisement downtown.
Section 30 of the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act of 2022 allows the governing authority of Town of Thaxton to vote to opt out of the Cultivation, processing, sale,and/or distribution of medical cannabis and cannabis products. The Mayor/Town Board set a public hearing to be held at the regular monthly board meeting on Tuesday, April 5,2022. There was a public hearing notice placed in The Pontotoc Progress and at all business within the town limits. However, we did not have anyone to attend the public hearing. After much discussion and opinions expressed for the betterment of our town/community the Mayor/Town Board voted to "OPT OUT" of the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act of 2022.
It is time to start mowing the Cemetery so now is the time to send in your contributions for the year. The up-keep of the cemetery depends on your contributions. We have already received several contributions at this time. There have been a number of donations to the cemetery in memory of Billie Dove (Bevill) Graham. Billie's services were held last Monday at the Thaxton Methodist Church,burial at Thaxton Cemetery. You may mail your contributions to Thaxton Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 23 Thaxton, MS 38871. We will be placing flags on Veterans graves for the Memorial Day Holidays in May.
Also, placing flags and wreaths at the Veterans Memorial Monument at the Park. I appreciate the Lisa Gooch and her Youth Group from Thaxton Methodist helping with this project.
Several months ago, I was going through some articles, regarding Pontotoc County history, and Pontotoc High School that was donated to the Pontotoc County Historical Society from the family of Sarah (Carter) Naugher. In these articles I found a 1947 Pontotoc High School, School Paper" The Pow-Wow." The following article caught my eye and I decided to share in my news column. Some of the Jaggers Family members will enjoy reading this article, as I did. "Richard 'Clab' Jaggers": "Clab" was born in the Troy community, Pontotoc County, Mississippi, on July 31, 1927. He now lives at Pontotoc. His father is Luke Jaggers, his mother, Lula Elliott Jaggers. His church preference is Baptist. Richard is a member of the 4-H Club. He was captain of the basketball team, second, third, and fourth years of high school. He was also captain of the football team in Junior and Senior years of school. Richard was a member of the baseball team his Senior year. He lettered two years in football and lettered four years in basketball. He received Little Ten Conference honorable mention. His hobby is baseball. He is interested in agriculture and plans to further his education Holmes Junior College." I will add this note: Richard was offered a scholarship in basketball at Holmes Junior College; however, he decided not to take the scholarship and made the decision to go into the work force for several years and then joined the U.S Force. The years we were married I did not know of the nick name "Clab". He never mentioned it.
I will sign off for now. Easter week-end is coming up this week-end. "In your Easter Bonnet with all the frills upon it you will be the grandest lady in the Easter Parade." I know a lot of you senior citizens remember this song. I do not hear it very often this days. it was very popular in our day. Happy Easter!! Happy Birthday to Betty Ann. It is today-April 11, 2022