I got this report from Fire Chief Kenny Pennington regarding a report of fire calls for 2019: Structure or vehicle fires 13; Grass, Brush,Forrest fires-12; Medical calls-34; Wreck-13;Other Service calls-3.
We appreciate our Thaxton Volunteer Fire Department. They play a very important part in our community not only with fire calls but by volunteering with other activites within the community. The county
fire departments receives rebate monies through the state and county; however, these funds can only be used for certain items. They also have to have operational expenses. These expenses are paid
from individual donations and fun-raisers. If at anytime you would like to make a donation it would be appreciated.
The Thaxton Community Park Building and Grounds will be under "lock down" for sure until April 30,2020, and then the town board will re-evaluate the situation regarding COVID-19 and make a decision
regarding whatever, time frame is ordered by local, state, and federal government officials.
Maintenance has started on the cemetery for spring and summer season. The cemetery was mowed last Friday, however, there is still some wet spots that cannot be mowed at this time. There is some
clean-up to be done, picking up old flowers and other debris, and some more weed-eating. We have some new members on the Cemetery Committee. They are: Jeffery Coleman, he is replacing Johnny Coleman; Zane Moody, replacing his mother, Billie Dove Graham; Jeff Gooch, Sammie Jaggers, and Wells and Dianne Russell has agreed to serve on the committee. The committee met on March 16, 2020,
to discuss some changes that needed to be made. The committee discussed having a public meeting;however, due to the COVID-19 it was decided a public meeting would not be in the best interest at this time.
The committee did discuss and voted to increase the purchase price for a grave site from $25.00 to $100.00/each, this price is effective now. This price is cheap,compared to other cemeteries in our area. Other items that was discussed was removing some concrete blocks and brick that can be removed without causing washing within the cemetery. There are some other items that need to be addressed and will be discussed at a later time.Jeffery and Zane have pruned the oak tree on the north side of cemetery and removed all the limbs and are checking into doing more clean-up under the tree and other areas. Jeffery, Wells, and Zane have started the job of cleaning the old tombstones the ones that have be cleaned are readible and look good. This is an on going project. Al Britt takes care of removing and spreading the dirt around the grave site after a burial. I would like to have the cemetery sign at the front gate cleaned and painted. Jeffery and I are checking into getting historical marker for the cemetery. The committee will keep everyone updated on the progress as it is made. It takes money to upkeep the cemetery. So now is the time to make your donation. We appreciate the donations that are made every year. If you have any questions regarding cemetery you may contact any committee member.
"Stay In, Stay Safe."