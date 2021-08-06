Deadline to qualify for the Special Election to fill the two Aldermen seats is August 20, 2021. If necessary, the Election will be held on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.
Mayor Johnny Coleman, was inducted into the Mississippi Municipal League “Hall of Fame” at the 2021 MML annual conference held the week of July 26--July 28, 2021 at the Mississippi Coliseum and Convention Center, Biloxi. Applicants living or deceased must have completed Twenty (20) years of Municipal elected service as of July 21, 2021. The honorees’ names will be placed on a permanent plaque at the MML Office and a biography will be printed in Mississippi Municipalities. Martha Jo and Jarrod Coleman attended the Conference and were guests at the Honorees breakfast and luncheon held on Tuesday and Wednesday. They also visited areas of interest along the coast during their visit.
The Town of Thaxton was chartered in 1973. The first Mayor to serve was J.O.Hooker, first Aldermen were Johnny Coleman, Reid Coward, Ed Holden, Caycie Hunter, and Richard Jaggers. Mayor Hooker did seek re-election in l989. Johnny ran for Mayor that year and served from 07/1989--02/2021. He served in the Alderman position from 1973--1989. Total of 48 years. The town was incorporated in the early 1900’s, and I do not know for how many years. My grandfather, the late Frank Bevill, served as Mayor during some of those years. That is a project I can research.
I received a telephone call on Friday, July 30, from Leighton Hudson to inform me that his brother, Bill Carwile,(truck driver) had been found dead on Thursday night and/or Friday morning in his truck in Iowa.His body was sent from Iowa to Columbia, MO for an autopsy. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements,and will pick up his body on Wednesday in Missouri services will most likely be Friday or Saturday of this week and burial will be in Thaxton Cemetery. Bill was the son of Eddie and Inez Carwile. He attended school at Thaxton and North Pontotoc.
The new LED lights have been ordered for the gym(Community Center). Hopefully, the lights will be installed by the school reunion. We appreciate all the donations received to help with purchase of the new lights. The Historical Marker for the Thaxton Cemetery has been approved by the Mississippi Archives and History and sent to the company that makes the markers with inscription and design should be ready to install later this year.
Still making plans for the Annual School Reunion for Saturday, October 2, 2021.