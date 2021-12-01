Merry Christmas greetings from the Thaxton community!
The Thaxton Christmas parade will be held on Friday night, December 3. Line-up will begin at 5:30 p.m.on Hunter Road. The parade will start at 6:30 p.m. Please be making plans to put an entry in the parade- floats, antique cars, tractors, ATV, golf carts, cheerleaders, beauties. Hopefully, we will have a band, contact has been made. The more entries we have the better parade we will have. For more information and to place an entry you may call this number-662-419-2707.
After the parade there will be a meal of stew, chili and hotdogs, dessert and drink, served at the Community Center, along with activities for the children and a visit with Santa Claus and Mrs Claus. The Community Center will not be available for rent until after the parade on December 3. Starting Thanksgiving week, the community committee volunteers, will be working in the building cleaning, decorating, and putting up decorations downtown.
Lee Sewell will serve as our Grand Marshall this year. Be making your plans to put an entry in the parade and making plans to attend. We are asking for the ladies of the community to help with the desserts. Announcement will be made at churches in the community regarding donating a dessert.