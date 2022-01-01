Here we are at the end of the year, 2021. As we get older the years seem to pass off more quickly, than when we were younger. Our minds seem to wonder back to our younger days when the holidays especially when Thanksgiving and Christmas Holidays arrived. Times seemed to be slower then, and not moving at a fast pace, just good times. One memory I recall during the month of December is a school memory, after our class moved to the high school (the 50's) Mr. Lauderdale, Principal, would have some of the high school guys to be responsible for getting a Christmas tree for the Auditorium.
They would return with a beautiful tree that would reach to the top of the Auditorium and students would decorate. Most classes drew names during those years, and everyone would come into the Auditorium for a Christmas Program and the gifts would be given out at that time. I can remember one particular gift I received was a Brush, Comb, and Mirror set (dresser set-Blue.) The mirror had a long handle, as most mirrors did during that time. I still have this mirror so I guess it would be around 70 years old.
Christmas day Dinner guests of O'Neil and Bobbie Warren at their home on Hunter Road were Bill Warren, Okee McDonald, Joyce McDonald, all of Pontotoc; Well and Dianne Russell, Ed and Irene McDonald, all of Thaxton; and O'Bryan (Warren) Johnson, of Tullahoma, Tennessee. The guests enjoyed the good food, fellowship, and being with family and friends. Bobbie told me the Lake Russell Family would have their family gathering in January. They set it at this time in order for all family members to be able to attend.
I have already mentioned this in my column. The Historical Marker for the Thaxton Cemetery has been received. It was shipped to MDOT in Tupelo and they have a crew that will install the marker for us in the Cemetery. The Cemetery Committee met a week ago and selected a place inside the cemetery close to the front gate to erect the marker. Hopefully, we will be able to complete this project within the next few weeks. I would like to specially Thank Jeffrey Coleman for his interest in research and compiling the information for this project. Jeffrey and I did some research at the Chancery Clerk's Office; and he did alot of research online. The Committee is planning a dedication day and unveiling in the near future and would like for members of the community to attend.
During some of the recent thunderstorms and wind there was damage to the flags located at the town hall and at the park at the veterans monument. The ropes broke; however, flags were still intact and new ropes have been purchased and as soon as the weather clears and the ground dries enough to get equipment into area to place the flags this project will be done.
I received a Christmas/Happy New Year Card from Brenda (Carter) Fallon, from Rocky Hill, NJ. I always enjoy hearing from her and the card includes pictures of places she has traveled through the year. This past year she traveled to Maine, along with son, Chris and his friend, Sarah, while there they enjoyed sailing; Tybee Island, SC; Hiking in PA. Brenda, Chris, and family members, her sister Jeanne, and her daughter Shannon and her family from Texas, and Jeanne's daughter, Conley attended the 911 Memorial Celebration, in Rocky Hill, New Jersey. Brenda's husband Bill, was killed during 9/11 terrorist attack. Bill's office was located in one of the twin towers. The City of Rocky Hill, NJ erected a memorial monument in memory of Bill.
Happy New Year and be Safe!!!!