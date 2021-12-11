The Historical Marker for the Thaxton Cemetery was shipped last week. It should be arriving within the next few weeks. The Cemetery Committee will be meeting within the next week or so to make plans as where to erect the marker in the Cemetery and also to plan a dedication service. I will have more information on this event in a later column.
Now, on to the Thaxton Christmas Parade. The first Christmas Parade was held in 1999, and we have had approximately three parades rained out and of course during the COVID pandemic we did not have a parade. We have had some good parades, however, this year's parade was one of the best, if not the best, we have had. We had seven (7) floats this year, which helped make for a good parade. The judges this year were Mary Frances Stepp and Sally Hope, these were their selections,Canaan Apostolic Church won first place; Hayseed Cowboy Church, won second place, Hooker Construction, won third place. There were 26 entries in the parade, not counting, Sheriff Department escorts, and Fire Department Trucks. Lee Sewell was our Grand Marshall. He got to ride in the "RED TRUCK." This was one of the largest crowds we have had down through the years approximately 500.
I would like to express appreciation and a '' THANK YOU'' from the Town and the parade committee to everyone that took time to decorate and place an entry in the parade. Also, to the parade committee for all their hard work, along with volunteers, especially the ladies and youth group, from Thaxton Methodist Church (beautiful decorations,Devin and Laken.) Also, Ashley Coleman for planning activities for the kids. A special "THANKS'' to Santa and Mrs. Clause for working into their busy schedule to be at the parade and the 'Grinch' arranged his schedule in order to be at the parade.
"THANKS" to everyone in the community that furnished the desserts, as always, the ladies never fail to come through, when asked to furnish food for different events. Also, Thanks to Jeff Pass for preparing the stew; and Steve Moss for preparing the chili.
I am adding this personal note to Thank our Mayor Steve Moss, Park Manager William Montgomery and wife, Michelle, Alderman Jeffery Coleman and wife, Ashley, Alderwoman Kim Gilliam and husband,Robert for all their hard work in helping putting things together.
I hope I have not forgotten anyone, if so, call it to my attention, and I will include in my next news column.