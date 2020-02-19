There will be a benefit for Luther Webb on Saturday, February 29, at Thaxton Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. Food starts at 4:00 p.m. BBQ Plates $10.00, Hotdog Plates $5.00. Food tickets can be
pre-purchased or paid at the door. There will be an Auction starting at 5:30 p.m. Monetary Donations or items to be auctioned are gratefully welcomed. All money raised will go towards medical
expenses. For tickets or to donate,you may contact Cindi Webb 662-419-6545; John Webb 662-419-6220; Michelle McGee 662-488-5095; Penny Falkner 662-509-2020; Mike Falkner 662-488-7400.
Also, $1.00 chances are being sold to win a Henry Golden Boy Lever-Action Rimfire Rifle. This sale is hosted by the "Hot Air Cafe" at Thaxton Grocery. Drawing to be held on February 29, 2020 at
the benefit for Luther.
Northeast Mississippi Electric Power Association at the annual membership meeting held in December 2019 voted by an overwhelming majority to modify the Articles of incorporation of the assocation
by-laws. It allows NEMEPA to operate under the Mississippi Broadband Enabling Act, which allows NEMEPA to bring the technology to its membership through a subsidiary company. The subsidary
will provide high speed boardband service (SPARC "Serving People Across Rural Communities" and will operate its fiber project as SPARC. NEMEPA chose Conexon as their fiber broadband. It is
an industry leader in building fiber optic networks in rural areas. Northeast Mississippi Electric Power Association will host an area meeting regarding fiber broadband on Tuesday Night, March 17, 2020
at 6:00 p.m. at Thaxton Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. The Public is invited to this meeting, especially if you live within the service area of Northeast,and interested in boardband. Also there was an article
published in the January/February, 2020 "Today in Mississippi" magazine regarding boardband that gives alot of information. Remember to post this date on your calendar-MARCH 17,6:00 P.M.
The time is arriving to start clean-up in the cemetery. As soon as the weather changes it course and things start to dry-up. There will be dirt to be spread and/or removed, old flowers will be removed.
The limbs off the tree on north side of cemetery next to drive will be picked up and some other limbs on the tree to be cut. The tree on the west side of cemetery next to the fence by the Methodist Parsonage
has been cut down limbs removed and will get a stump grinder to remove the stump. Now would be a good time to make your donation to the cemetery fund.
The committee is still taking names for brick to be added to Veterans Monument. The cost is $30.00 a brick. Need: Name, Rank, Branch of Service, and years served. for more information you may call
Gene Stepp-662-871-1444.