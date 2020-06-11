Visitors in the home of Gene and Mary Frances Stepp this past week-end were: Allen and Genie Rogers, Tullahoma, TN. On Saturday afternoon other family members joined them- Gary and Brenda Stepp, Senatobia; Willie Stepp and Fred Tyree, Sardis; Andy Stepp, Bruce; John and Hester Sellers, Pontotoc.They all enjoyed the fellowship/visiting and were treated with refreshments of homemade ice cream.
The Veterans Committee, along with the Thaxton Community, would like to send-out a "BIG THANK YOU" to Tracy Davis, Davis Sod Farm, for donating sod; Phil McGregor and son, James Clay, for donating the sand and hauling, spreading, and also for picking up and putting out the sod at the Veterans Memorial Monument. This was a great help financially and greatly appreciated. Also, I would like to send "Thanks" to Jim Harrison, The Lily Pad Florist, for donating the floral arrangements placed at the monument for Memorial Day Holiday week-end.
Regarding the Veterans Monument, Gene, Mary Frances and I are working on a project to make a booklet/information file, of all names placed on the monument. This will be an on going project as names will be added from time to time. There are still some names that I would like to see add to the monument: I have a list of names that I am working on Golden Harris; William Dickson; Hayward Hooker; James Hooker; Morris Hooker. and I am working on trying to get information on others that were from this community. Of all the projects that have been undertaken and completed in/for this community the project of the Veterans Wall is at the top of the list with others that has been completed. This is something that all inThaxton Community should be proud of.
At the June , 2020 town board meeting the board voted to reopen the park building(gym) on June 15, 2020. This should be enough time to complete the cleaning of building and other work that needs to be done before opening. I will keep you updated on this information as time goes on and if any changes regarding reopening has to be made.
Also, with weather permitting the work on the ball field fence may get started by the end of June, for before.
Remember Sunday, June 14 will be flag day. LET THEM FLY!!