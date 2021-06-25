Due to the pandemic-Covid-19,several Community Activities were cancelled for the year 2020. The following activities are back on the calendar for 2021. Independence Day Celebration, to be held on Saturday, July 3, at Thaxton Community Park. This event is sponsored by Thaxton Baptist Church and Town of Thaxton. Time schedule is 6:00-9:00 p.m. There will be free food, music,and Fireworks Display.
Please bring you lawn chairs.
The Annual Thaxton School Reunion is scheduled for Saturday, October 2, 2021. Please put this date on your calendar and make your plans to attend. I will have more information regarding reunion as time gets closer . The Christmas Parade is scheduled Friday Night, December 3,2021, add this date to your events calendar for 2021.
This item will be of interest to former residents of the Thaxton Community and surrounding area. During the snow and ice storm back earlier this year The Thaxton Baptist Church had damage to their Church Sanctuary. The ice caused a lot damage to the roof/ceiling the damage was so great repairs could not be made. Therefore,the Sanctuary had to be demolished and the next phase will be construction of a New Sanctuary. Church services are being held in the activity building.
The “Welcome Home to Pontotoc” Magazine is in the process of being printed. It should be ready the last of June. The general public can pick-up a copy at The Pontotoc Progress Office or at the Chamber of Commerce.
The telephone number for renting gym, ballfield, family reunions, is 662-419-1001. The families that have been renting the activity building/gym especially during the holiday season need to contact the Park Manager at this number and schedule and confirm your date.