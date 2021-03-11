Finally after several weeks of bad weather, rain, sleet, ice, snow, we are going to see a week of pretty weather. Schools are out on spring break so as we travel around in the community we need to be cautious and aware of the children riding their ATV, bikes, walking, while they are out playing and enjoying the weather and being outside. Spring is only a few weeks away and I know everyone is wanting to get out and enjoy the nice weather.
The time is getting closer to start cleaning and mowing the cemetery. It is time for family members that have relatives buried at cemetery to think about making your donations for the year, P. O. Box 23, Thaxton, MS 38871.
Clean-up will be the first phase of removing old flowers, picking up limbs, and there are alot of trinkets that need to be removed in order that mowing and weed-eating can be done on the grave site. After the clean-up is finished mowing will start soon afterward. The cemetery committee will meet within the next few weeks to discuss items that need to be taken care of as for as cleaning, mowing,etc. The Cemetery Committee is Jeff Gooch, Jeffery Coleman, Zane Moody, Wells and Dianne Russell, and Sammie Jaggers.
The Park/Community Center is opening up March, 2021. However, at the present time it will be open for renting for birthday parties, family gathering, benefits. The renting of the gym for playing basketball, volleyball, is not included in the renting at this time.
The town board is in the process of hiring a new park manager, and until this position is filled there will be no renting of the gym for playing ball. Laura Cox is no longer serving as park manager.
However, until this position is filled you may contact board members: Grant Gooch, Mayor, and Steve Moss, Mayor-elect. Grant was appointed to fill the unexpired term of Mayor Johnny Coleman, term ending 06/30/2021; Steve is Mayor-elect with term starting July 1, 2021. Other board members are Bryson Dillard, Nick Ford, Kim Gilliam,and Clerk Sammie Jaggers will be glad to answer any questions regarding the renting. Regarding playing on the ballfield, if people are there playing or practicing during the daylight hours, that is fine. However, if the lights are used the field will have to be rented. After the position of park manager is filled there will be more information supplied regarding rent of the community building, and ballfield and person to contact.
I have not written a news column since the death of Mayor Johnny Coleman, on February 1, 2021, after an extended illness. Most every family that lives in the Thaxton Community has known the Coleman Family for many years. Johnny was the oldest son of Jewel and Nylee (Hunter) Coleman, other children were Dianne (Coleman) Phillips, Jerry Coleman, and Steve Coleman. Johnny, Dianne, and Jerry attended Thaxton School, and graduates of Thaxton. Steve started to school at Thaxton and later was a graduate of North Pontotoc Attendance Center. The Family has been active in community affairs for many years. When Thaxton was incorporated, into Town of Thaxton in l973, the first town board consisted of Mayor J.O. (Oakley) Hooker, Aldermen-Johnny Coleman, Reid Coward, Edward Holden, Caycie Hunter, and Richard Jaggers. Park Committee Members were Quay Gooch, W.T. Biffle, Jim Henderson, Verrell Hooker and Alderman Caycie Hunter served on this committee. Johnny served as alderman from 1973-1989, and Mayor from 1989-2021(02-2021),serving a total of 48 years. Johnny was active in all community activities; Johnny along with other board members went before the Pontotoc County Board of Education and purchased the town property and got a lease to the old gym. As everyone knows this was turned into a community center. This was one of the best decisions made by this board. Also, Reeves Carnes donated 2+ acres where the ballfield is located, Johnny was active in the Lions Club, Buttermilk Springs Blue Grass Assocation, which was active for 10 years, Pontotoc County Clean-Sweep activities, he also served as trustee on Pontotoc Hospital board a number of years. He was active with the American Legion, serving as Commander, several years ago, and always helped with the Veterans Day activities, helping cook and serve the stew for the luncheon held that day; Thaxton Christmas Parade; he was one of first organizers to help with a list of names for the Veterans Monument.
He served on the annual School Reunion Committee. Community suppers and benefits. He also served on the committee of the Bi-Centennial, 1976, and Centennial of for our community, 1981. At one time back in the late 70's and early 80's he owned grocery store in Thaxton. This store building now serves as the Town Hall. I, along with others in the community could write a short story(book) on Johnny about all that he did and the fun he had while here on this earth. He was family, friend to all and will be missed by all. You are now at peace, cousin, buddy, and friend.
I will have more news regarding the park activities in later news column.